Makar returns while Avalanche prepares for four consecutive division games

November 30, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Colorado Avalanche defender Cale Makar (8) before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Cale Makar is back.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar confirmed Friday morning, before a clash against visitor Minnesota Wild, that the rookie defender will return after an absence of eight games.

Makar, originally included in the "day-to-day" list, has not played since he was hit by Boston striker Brad Marchand almost three weeks ago. He has eight goals and 28 points in the first 29 Colorado games.

Friday's return of the Calder Trophy is timely: Colorado is ready to begin a four-game period against division opponents. After Friday's game against The Wild (6 p.m., NBCSN), the Avs will fly to Dallas for a meeting against the Stars on Saturday. Colorado returns home for two games against the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues next week.

"It's big," Bednar said about Makar's return. "The point is that, at the time of his injury, it took a little more time than we thought to recover it." But we wanted him to come back healthy and feel safe with his shoulder and body, making sure he can play the way he has to play to help us win. We didn't want to bring it back, especially with the Christmas holidays. "

Colorado's last game before the break was crucial for a team that had lost three of its four previous games. The Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights of Las Vegas 7-3 on Monday to improve to 4-3-1 in the eight games without Makar and enter the NHL Christmas holidays with a winning note.

"It was a great victory," said Avs forward Mikko Rantanen over the road victory over the Knights. "Just before that we lost three of four, so it is great to get a victory before the break." Now everyone is excited to return after a few days off. ”

The holidays give all NHL players three days off at Christmas. Time out will be crucial for a team that will play two games in two nights off the break.

"Everyone is well rested, everyone is eager to return," Rantanen said. "It is good to play consecutively to recover the lungs, first, and the legs back."

Bednar confirmed that Avalanche will start Pavel Francouz against the Wild and Philipp Grubauer is expected to start in Dallas.