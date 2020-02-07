Makar has purpose and assist as Avalanche edge Senators

OTTAWA – Cale Makar had a goal and assist on Thursday-evening when the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1.

Colorado has now won five of its last six games (5-1-0) and improves to 2-1-0 while playing the third game of its five-game road trip.

Colorado did not compete in Thursday since February 11, 2016 in Ottawa.

Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado (30-16-6). Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.

Brady Tkachuk scored the only goal for the senators (18-25-11). Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots in the defeat.

Ottawa has only two wins since December 23 (2-7-7) and are 1-5-5 in their last 11 on home ice.

Compher completed the score early in the third while beating Hogberg on the short side.

Colorado recaptured the lead early in the second when Niemo buried a one-timer from the rush. Makar then made it 3-1 with a blueline blast for his 12th of the season.

The senators only registered their first shot of the game at 6:41 PM of the first period, but still managed to come from 1-1.

Colorado opened the score after seven minutes after a defensive division by the senators left Nichushkin all alone in the right circle before fooling Hogberg with a wrist shot.

Ottawa finally recorded his first shot of the game during his second powerplay of the night when Tkachuk fired a shot at Grubauer, encouraging the crowd. Less than a minute later, Tkachuk broke in alone and defeated Grubauer’s glove side to tie the game to Ottawa’s third shot.

Comments: Nick Paul from Ottawa returned to the line-up for the first time since he had an injury to the lower body on January 7.