More than 10,000 Hydro One customers in the areas around Belleville, Quinte West and Center Hastings wake up tomorrow and see their clocks flash.

Hydro One reports that crews must perform emergency repairs on a transformer at the Belleville Transmission Station, which also has consequences for some Elecixon Energy customers.

Hydro One employees say the transmission station should be powerless, while crews complete critical work before the winter storm expected this weekend.

The work will take place tomorrow (Saturday) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and will eliminate the risk of further damage and prolonged outages.

Mayor Belleville Mitch Panciuk worked out at a press conference in the town hall on Friday afternoon.

According to Panciuk, a porcelain insulator is damaged and compromised.

In the event of bad weather, the device may break and cause a power outage for several days.

Hydro One has decided to continue with the repairs in the least intrusive time that is possible and all Elexicon customers in Belleville and 10,300 Hydro One customers in the area will be affected.

During that time all the electricity lights and street lamps are off.

Be careful and follow traffic procedures and give priority to vehicles at the intersection.

If you see a flare at an intersection, be extremely careful because the flares indicate that the intersection is busy.

The Belleville police will also deploy additional personnel during these hours.

Residents are encouraged to disconnect electrical devices to prevent damage when power is restored.

The malfunction also affects alarms and pump pumps, so plan accordingly.

.