The Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest community without aggression in history. The main task was to protect Linux and open-source-friendly companies against patent attacks. Now the Japanese hardware power Taiyo Yuden has become a member of the OIN as a member of the community.

What does a world leader in the development of advanced capacitors, inductors, functional modules and BAW filters (Bulk Acoustic Wave) have to do with Linux or open source? Admittedly, the components are used in mobile devices, personal electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which are dominated by Linux and open-source software. But it also does not create products that also use. That is the task of companies further down the supply chain.

Keith Bergelt, CEO of OIN, explains that this is exactly the point: “Although many of our more than 3,100 licensees have either developed for, or have been users of, free and open-source software, Taiyo Yuden is a member of OIN important because it is their customers who develop and integrate Linux and other OSS software. Their components enable devices of higher order such as smartphones to work and Taiyo Yuden recognizes the necessity and benefits of non-aggression at the core. “

What the OIN and its members get from joining Taiyo Yuden is access to the company’s important patents. Berglet concluded: “We are pleased that the company has recognized the importance of participating in OIN as part of its intellectual property strategy.”

Shigetoshi Akino, General Manager of the Intellectual Property Division of Taiyo Yuden, added: “Although Taiyo Yuden does not directly include open-source software in our products, our customers do, and it is important for us to open-source support initiatives that are critical to the continued success of our customers. By becoming a member of the Open Invention Network, we demonstrate support for open source through non-aggression to patents in Linux and adjacent open source technologies. “

This is an interesting move. It is the first time that a company that borders on Linux and open-source software instead of being deeply involved in this type of software has joined the OIN. This underlines how important Linux and open source have become for all technology.

The OIN community is patenting non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open-source technologies by licensing licenses for Linux systems to each other on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by the Open Invention Network are royalty-free licensed in the same way as any organization that agrees not to enforce their patents against the Linux system. You can sign the OIN license online.

