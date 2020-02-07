Major changes to WV’s medical cannabis law proposed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Medical cannabis is legal in West Virginia, but is still not available due to law enforcement issues. Even so, the House of Delegates Rule Making Committee wants to amend the law to allow the sale of marijuana flowers that are currently banned. Most medical cannabis countries allow the flowers.

“In countries with successful medical cannabis programs, they offer patients more options. And we only allow the patient to buy the plant in its natural, unprocessed form. That’s all, ”said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Other proponents say that selling the flowers can result in lower prices because more of the plant is used to make medicines.

“Flower is a key component. In the state of Ohio, 80 percent of their sales come from flowers. Without the sale of flowers, patients will not want this product and this industry will fall on its head, ”said Michael Haid, a medical cannabis lobbyist.

However, critics are not convinced. They want to be able to ask more questions and do more research before they vote.

“I have serious concerns about enlargement, especially if it isn’t led by the Health Committee and other places where we have the opportunity to really investigate the issues,” said Del. Jim Butler, (R) Mason.

Efforts have been made to allow the sale of edible or smokable medical cannabis products, but they are still blocked.

“While the House Rule Making Committee’s vote to expand medical cannabis to flower sales has expired, it must pass through the entire House and Senate before it becomes law,” said Mark Curtis, 13 news chief political reporter.