Mainland China virus cases are increasing again after earlier decline

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland saw a further increase in cases of the new virus on Monday after a sharp drop the previous day, while the number of deaths rose by 97 to 908 and at least two others died abroad.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Health, another 3,062 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of mainland China to 40,171. Monday’s surge was a turnaround after fewer than 2,700 new cases were reported on Sunday, leading to short-term optimistic prevention methods, such as strict quarantines that may work.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, said in an online press conference on Sunday that the “dramatic reduction” in the rate of spread of the disease should begin this month if containment works. He supported the World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities in the onset of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Warmer weather will reduce the ability of the new virus to spread and take people out of enclosed spaces where it can be transmitted more easily, Lipkin said. However, he said, if after the New Year holidays, which have been extended to reduce the spread of the virus, new cases occur and people return to work, “we will know that we are in trouble.”

The 774 people who died of SARS have died of the new virus, and the number of cases far exceeds the 8,098 identified in this 2002-03 outbreak. SARS and the new virus both belong to the family of corona viruses, which include colds, but also viruses that come from animals and cause serious diseases.

China has built hospitals and remodeled public buildings to treat the thousands of patients in the epicenter of the outbreak, downtown Wuhan, which has been under quarantine for more than two weeks. Attempts are being made to maintain the flow of food into the region and, according to state media, the Hubei provincial government will pay subsidies to farmers, other food producers and supermarkets because of the crisis.

In other parts of China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest asked residential communities to close their gates and examine visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” was reported in Chongqing, but did not provide details.

France had previously closed two schools and the local medical authorities are testing hundreds of children and their families for the virus after a 9-year-old British boy going to school in the French Alps became infected.

French health minister Agnes Buzyn visited a ski resort where five Britons were infected with the Contamines-Montjoie virus and tried to reassure residents and tourists that they could “live normally” on the whole, at least as far as that was concerned.

France also increased its travel warning and recommended all visits to China except for “imperative reasons”. Several countries have made similar recommendations and are restricting Chinese visits as a containment measure.

More than 360 cases outside of mainland China have been confirmed, mostly related to Chinese travel or close contact with these travelers.

Hong Kong reported seven more cases and increased its total number to 36. The new cases were people who attended major Lunar New Year family gatherings attended by mainland Chinese visitors.

Hong Kong has closed all but two of its land and sea borders with the mainland and started on Saturday to impose a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from mainland China to prevent the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, the mother of a doctor who died in the worst affected city of Wuhan last week said she wanted a statement from authorities who had reprimanded her son for warning of the virus at the start of the outbreak.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, caused severe public anger about the officials in Wuhan. Some postings left on his microblog account said that officials should have consequences for Li’s abuse.

“My child was called by the Wuhan Police Bureau at midnight. He was asked to sign a warning, “said Lu Shuyun in a video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcasting platform.” We won’t give up unless they give us an explanation. “

The video, released on Sunday, shows flowers in her house with the message: “Hero is immortal. Thank you very much.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.