Maine's father dies from injuries sustained in an accident that killed his son, authorities say

Updated: 10:09 AM EST January 3, 2020

The father of an 8-year-old boy who died Saturday in an accident in Standish died of his injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Vincent Oates, 51, died at the Maine Medical Center on Thursday night. His son, Owen Oates, died. at the scene of the accident on Chadbourne Road in Standish on Saturday. His wife, Kerry Oates, 46, remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Dututies said three vehicles were involved in the accident, which is still under investigation.

