Maine Jar Jar Binks full back tattoo is one of the worst things on the Internet in 2019

BuzzFeed has rated the Jar Jar Binks full-back tattoo of a Maine man as one of the worst things on the Internet in 2019. The Portland man character went viral in May. Ouellette told WMTW at the time that the tattoo has been an excellent way for fans to talk about their love for "Star Wars." "When people see it, they want to speak positively about & # 39; Star Wars & # 39;" Ouellette said in May. "Suddenly, the absurdity of this just takes over and they're like & # 39; Oh yes, I loved it when this happened, or this happened & # 39; it's about what they love about prequels." Jar Jar doesn't It is the only ink with the theme of "Star Wars" by Ouellette. He has Darth Vader and the images of the Dark Side of the Force on one arm, and Luke Skywalker and the Side of Light on the other.

