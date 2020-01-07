Loading...

Maine drummer Pat kirch ushered in the new year by marrying longtime partner Shacara Nemetz. The couple’s ceremony took place on Saturday in the presence of Kirch’s teammates, family and friends.

Kirch and Nemetz announced their engagement in April with Kirch’s writing: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. It improves all the good and bad times. I have never been so sure of anything in my life and when you know you know. Everything feels good. Life will not always be perfect but I will always be there for you forever. “

In September, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

“I have never been so excited to meet someone,” Kirch wrote on Instagram with the sweetest pictures. “She joined the Kirch family in 2020 #DadandUncle // I can’t wait to see @shacara_nemetz being the best mom in the world.”

Nemetz also shared his own adorable article, writing: “As if marrying my best friend isn’t enough … 2020 is about to get a lot sweeter !!!”

Now the couple have officially tied the knot and shared some nice photos from the event.

Kirch shared two images with simple but healthy legends, including “❤️❤️ Together Forever” and “The Bride.” ❤️❤️ ”

You can see more photos and congratulations from guests featuring The Maine band members Jared Monaco, Kennedy Brock and Garrett Nickelsen as well as Eric Halvorsen, Jac Vanek and more.

Congratulations to Pat and Shacara!