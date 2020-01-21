Maine made a very special announcement for 8123 Day. Arizona-based rockers are celebrating their 13th birthday, but they want to get the fans talking.

Day 8123 includes a host of special things, including lots of new content, merchandise, meetings and greetings, and most importantly, a treasure hunt for really cool prices.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne reissues a soft toy for the birthday of the biting bat head

In 2018, the group hosted its fan appreciation day for the first time with new content every hour for 11 consecutive hours.

That year, they organized contests, fundraisers for charities, and a “very special takeout contest,” among others.

Eighty-one twenty-three. A year ago today. Chills. # 8123family pic.twitter.com/Q08UJ94cAp

– Le Maine (@themaine) January 19, 2020

This year, Maine raised the stakes with a free meeting at the 8123 store in Phoenix with a “Make America Emo Again” after-party.

But perhaps the most exciting news is the treasure hunt. We knew one would come from Maine’s 8123 day announcements, but now we have all the crazy details, rules, questions and prices.

8123 day has started !!! Go to https://t.co/vLIN4NRU87 to join the treasure hunt and everything we have today !! pic.twitter.com/R6VJPYxgPC

– Le Maine (@themaine) January 21, 2020

The instructions for the 8123 day treasure hunt are fairly simple.

“Throughout the day 8123, we will post several pieces of content,” said the website. “In each piece of content is an index of answers in the treasure hunt below. To participate, simply write down all of your answers, keep track of them, and submit them after you’ve collected all the clues. “

Read more: My chemistry team “An offering…” suggests that others to come

To submit your responses, simply go to the 8123 website here. The submissions window will be online at 7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST. Responses cannot be submitted before this time. The website sets out the ground rules for winning very explicitly.

The winner will be the first person to correctly answer all questions and submit via the form. (…) Submissions will be time stamped entries. We will limit all users who have submitted 100% of the correct responses. After that we will select in order according to the time of submission. The first person to get all the correct answers and submit them first when the form is posted… will receive the first prize. We will then descend the list in order of submission to reward the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prizes.

Winners will be announced at 9:00 p.m. / 12:00 p.m. EST via the livestream of Make America Emo Again Afterparty. from there, Maine will contact the winners by email.

A download of the treasure hunt sheet is available here.

Read more: 10 bands expected to open for a My Chemical Romance dream tour

Now we come to the fun part: the prices. The winner of the first place receives a gold ticket 8123 which will allow you to participate in all the flagship shows of Maine. This does not include festivals where they may appear. Second place receives two tickets to the 8123 Festival of 2021. If the winner cannot participate, he will receive four tickets to all of the Maine shows of his choice. Third place receives exclusive test pressing on vinyl from You Are OK by Maine

Fourth and fifth places receive $ 150 and $ 100 gift cards at the 8123 online or retail store, respectively.

If you’re a little late on the jump, don’t worry. The content of the treasure hunt that has already been published remains in place. Head over to the 8123 Days page here to see all of the treasure hunting content and questions. Make sure you have all the answers before 7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST.

Take advantage of 8123 Day and let us know what you think of Maine’s special celebration in the comments below!

See more: 10 pop-punk shows we would have liked to see

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (blink-182, Green Day)