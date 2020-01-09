Loading...

Maine announced their second edition of 8123 Day to celebrate their 13th anniversary as a group.

They will offer fans exciting opportunities including an online treasure hunt, contests, new products and much more.

In 2018, the group hosted their fan appreciation day with new content every hour for the first time for 11 consecutive hours.

That year, they organized contests, fundraisers for charities and a “very special flight contest”, among others.

Join us this Sunday (01/21/18) for a day on the internet where we celebrate you … More info to come. pic.twitter.com/ckMmg8JsAM

– The Maine (@themaine) January 16, 2018

Now they are planning another fan appreciation day for January 21. In addition to all the already mentioned things they offer to fans, they will also be having a free meet at the 8123 store in Phoenix with a “Make America Emo Again”.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (January 10), unless you are on the 8123 priority mailing list, in which case you can buy tickets now.

Take a look at the group announcement below.

