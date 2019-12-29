Main stories: October – The Reporter

Loading...

Dressed in a pink blouse and leggings, her curly wavy hair around her face, Bella Aldama danced and sang before reading to the children at the Vacaville Public Library, in the City Square.

But the presence of the artist during Drag Queen Story Hour, the first for Vacaville, attracted a crowd of protesters who waved posters and threw hatred at anyone who passed.

California Straight Pride Coalition members discussed verbally with library users, accusing drag queens of abusing children and warning that bringing children to the library "was bad."

While clients were defending themselves, there was additional security available inside the library just in case, as a Facebook poster had threatened to fire the event.

For its part, Aldama organized a fun show and both children and adults enjoyed the performance.

Message from Aldama for LGBTQ youth: "Know that you are loved and welcome and that there are safe spaces for you."

David Grundmann with the Coalition vehemently opposed Aldama's presence. Although he did not know her or any drag queen, he emphasized that he was against his perception of morality and beliefs about homosexuality.

When asked how he could make any determination without talking to her, he didn't have a strong response.

"I have no problem with her, she seems like a good person," he said.

When he was warned that not everyone who appears in drag is LGBTQ, he said he believed it but that, however, he had problems.

"I don't say they aren't good people," he continued. "I just say that I don't agree with your beliefs."

Pacific Gas & Electric took a turn that made the lives of Solano residents miserable, as the company made intermittent power outages during the time it was considered detrimental to forest fire safety.

Confused customers showed up at Umpqua Bank in Vacaville on Wednesday in hopes of doing business, but instead found a closed establishment and a note of apology due to the power cuts of PG&E. Photo by Kimberly K. Fu, The Reporter

The objective, it seems, was to cut power in high-risk areas during windy periods so that no spark could ignite a deadly forest fire, as was the case in previous years.

Unfortunately, the blackouts affected thousands, and some were without power for days.

In addition to the inconveniences, many lost a lot of perishable products and those with medical problems that needed energy for life-saving equipment had to solve things.

The street lights were off and the intersections were dark, which led to risky travel and traffic accidents.

The companies also reported losses, as places like banks and libraries and all kinds of retailers had to close their operations.

PG&E established community resource centers, essentially large tents that provide water, toilets, charging stations and a place with electricity to hang out, in several cities. They were not well served in Vacaville.

A heroic dog brought smiles and rescued his family from a burning house in Vacaville.

Shortly after midnight, the police office began receiving calls to 911 about a fire in Kinsale court. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival they discovered that Maggie, a 6-year-old black Labrador retriever, had already taken action.

Apparently, the dog noticed an orange glow and smoke emanating from the side yard of the house. Officials said his family was sound asleep, so Maggie ran and barked and growled loudly until everyone woke up.

Finally, Maggie's mother woke up. The heat opened a window and the flames continued to spread, authorities said. Everyone left the house safely.

The Vacaville Police Department praised Maggie for her efforts to alert the family of her burning home and allow them to escape safely.

"As many people know, our pets become part of our families and sometimes (they do) some of the most remarkable things," the department said.

Near Vacaville, faith celebrated almost two centuries.

The Christian Church of Vacaville celebrated its 165th anniversary, making it the "oldest continuous meeting Protestant church in the city."

Pastor Bentley Stewart and his congregation will celebrate the 165th anniversary of the Christian Church of Vacaville, the oldest Protestant church that continually meets in Vacaville. Photo by Kimberly K. Fu, The Reporter

Pastor Bentley Stewart explained the story.

A Virginian named Arculus Cobbler Hawkins took his wife, Cornelia Lamme, four of 12 children and 300 cattle to Vacaville in the mid-19th century. He signed a lease with Juan Manuel Vaca in 1852 and then bought the property.

On October 4, 1854, the Christian Church was founded in the municipality of Vacaville.

The small group met at a school and four years later built a building on the banks of Alamo Creek, between Vacaville and Vaca Station.

In 1872, the building was literally moved to Vacaville, on Catherine Street.

A branch of the church then moved to College Avenue.

In 1961, the church moved again, this time to 590 Vine Avenue. In August 1965, the church moved to its current locations.

Regardless of where the church was or if construction was taking place, church members met and gathered, Stewart said.

The pastor said his congregation is small, about 50 years old, but strong. The flock is tight, he said, and takes care of each other.

"Great in our tradition is the idea of ​​communion and the table, everyone is welcome," he shared. "Everyone is welcome at the table of God."

The church believes in inclusion and acceptance, he said. If there is a problem, the members gather around a long conference table and analyze things. The idea, he said, is to understand, learn where each person comes from and leave the table as friends.

"There is the idea that we will not agree with table manners," he said. "There is humility … There is a commitment to love God and love each other."

There are likely to be members who have been in the church for more than 50 years.

Stewart, a former hospital chaplain who attended graduate school in Marin and participated in street chaplaincy, met the church. He was a guest pastor, became an interim pastor and will be installed as a permanent pastor in November.

Through the church, the congregation helps Opportunity House, allows two other churches to operate on the property and looks for more ways to serve.

"My thinking is what is God going to do next and through us love in the Vacaville community?" "I am really proud of our congregation. They are compassionate and generous and maintain their compassion with integrity."

Stewart said he has been entrusted with a great legacy and looks forward to the future with his congregation.

He stressed again that everyone is welcome.

Meanwhile, in Dixon, the community cheered when the City Council restored the youth division's junior basketball program.

It was a unanimous decision to pass a resolution that allowed Divisions 3 and 4 to play at Dixon Montessori Charter School (DMCS) after the two divisions had been canceled for the year due to lack of space in the gym.

Public Works Director Joe Leach said the city has offered the sports program since 2007.

It is divided into four divisions: Division 1 for first and second grade students, Division 2 for third and fourth grade students, Division 3 for fifth and sixth grade students and Division 4 for seventh and eighth grade students.

The program depends on the use of gyms on the Dixon Unified School District campuses according to a use agreement between the school district and the city, and agencies meet each year to discuss the availability of facilities. Last year, divisions 3 and 4 were eliminated for the year because one of the old gyms at Dixon High School was closed as the district is in the middle of the campus renovation to make way for a new high school campus.

This year, both gyms were not available on the former DHS campus, so the top two divisions were once again in danger of being canceled for the year.

When the city announced the decision, it was easily criticized on social media and became a topic at the Park and Recreation Commission meeting on August 27. Subsequently, discussions took place that included the city, Councilman Jim Ernest, DUSD Superintendent Brian Dolan and resident Chris Haskins, an advocate for the reinstatement of the upper divisions.

Ben Ernest, the DMCS executive director and Jim's son were also included in the discussions. It was during this discussion that the city learned that they could use the gym at DMCS to practice on weekdays and the gym at CA Jacobs High School to play on Saturdays.

As an additional part of the solution, Leach said the city would need to hire another recreational leader to oversee practices at DMCS and a sports coordinator to oversee the games at CA Jacobs on Saturdays.

All this would have a fiscal impact, depending on the enrollment in the program.

To rent the gym, it would cost $ 65 for 2 hours, which could add up to $ 5,265 and $ 10,530, depending on the number of weeks played. The cost of hiring an additional recreation leader would be $ 2,890, and the cost of an additional sports coordinator would be $ 1,320, and the cost of each participant would range between $ 149 and $ 182.

The maximum total budgetary impact, based on 10 children per team, would be between $ 9,475 and $ 14,740.

Vice Mayor Scott Pederson suggested that each division pay a flat rate of approximately $ 100.

"It must be (paid) uniformly in all participants and not just one participant over the other," he said.

Councilman Steve Bird asked if there would be changes once DUSD gyms play again. Leach said that once the old DHS gyms were opened, there would be no need to practice at DMCS.

Pederson said the city's population is growing and felt that DMCS should continue to be an option for years to come.

"This program could really grow," he said. "I'm going to ask that the school district and Montessori and any other organization that has a basketball court inside offer it to the youth of this community. Let's see how we can make this a perpetual program in the future."

Councilman Devon Minnema said he felt that DYB should be managed privately in the long term. However, in the short term, he felt that the city should do everything possible to support the program.

"I want to see this program work again," he said. "Until such an organization can meet and organize, we should be willing to use our agreements with other agencies."

During the public comment session, a DUSD mother said she was happy to see the city working to restore the program for high school students, as many of them are not chosen for their school's basketball team. His son was one of those who was not chosen.

"I simply applaud you for addressing this and planning to help young people in Dixon, at least for this year," he said.

Haskins also reiterated his support for reinstatement, noting that he was a frontline student when he started high school, but that he had had problems with alcohol in the end.

"I was in a downward spiral and I was one of the lucky ones who managed to get out," he said. “The only thing that could have saved my youth was sport. My story could be the story of any teenager of legal age, and that is why we need to keep the sports program here in Dixon for our preteens and teenagers. "

Jim Ernest said it was important to provide youth programs to ensure positive futures.

"We want them to go the right way and that it is worth intensifying these children by doing something constructive," he said.

Pederson made a motion to approve the agreement and suggested returning with an amendment to the budget to consider adding a COLA escalator and setting the price at $ 120 per participant in all areas.

"These funds should not be reaching 100 percent of the General Fund," he said. "Users of the program should bear the cost of it."

The motion was passed 4-0. Mayor Thom Bogue was absent.