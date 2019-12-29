Main stories: November

Loading...

Vacaville real estate broker and Marine Corps veteran, Ed Rapisarda, was named Assemblyman Jim Frazier Veteran of the Year for the 11th Assembly District.

The district represents much of Solano County, as well as a good part of East Contra Costa County.

"It is a great honor to be recognized," said Rapisarda. “I know there are many other people who deserve it. Being recognized by Assemblyman Jim Frazier was an honor. ”

"I am shy and grateful at the same time."

Rapisarda owns Realty ONE Group Fox with his wife, Cara Fox, and actively participates in several community organizations. Before that, he had a 13-year career with the Marines, which he said was the result of wanting to follow a different trajectory after graduating from California State University, Sacramento.

"I wanted to be in some elite, something that not everyone was doing," he said. "The army looked like it would be that avenue."

When it came to choosing a branch to serve, Rapisarda decided on the Marines.

"I loved the discipline, the camaraderie and the team organization side," he said.

Rapisarda was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1995. He began his service as an infantry officer and then held a variety of command posts and personnel. In 2004 and 2005, the captain served as commanding officer of the Second Battalion of the Fox Company, Quinto Marines, to support combat operations in Ar Ramadi, Iraq. As commander, he also served as the main planner for training and humanitarian operations in support of Operation Shared Agreement in Niger in 2006.

In 2008, Rapisarda was honorably discharged and accepted a reserve commission until his resignation in 2015. Throughout his military career, he received numerous awards, including a Commendation Medal of the Navy and the Marine Corps with a "V "Bronze and a Gold Star instead of a second medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Tape.

Ed Rapisarda. (Contributed photo)

Upon leaving the army, Rapisarda initially attempted a career in law enforcement. Unfortunately, budget constraints caused him to be fired twice. So he decided to follow in his family's footsteps and use his bachelor's degree in business administration and finance to begin his real estate career in 2010 with Fox.

"(It was) half of the recession," he said. "It's probably not your optimal idea, but it worked for us."

The Fox and Rapisarda business began as an independent broker called Fox Real Estate Group. In 2016, the business moved to its current office in Town Square Place and in 2018, joined the Realty ONE Group and became the Realty ONE Fox Group.

Rapisarda remains involved with his community as a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7244, a member of the Vacaville Rotary Club, a member of the Board of Directors of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce and the Commercial Improvement District of the Vacaville Center, and former Chairman of the board of directors of the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club.

"I am amazed at veterans like Ed Rapisarda," Frazier said in a statement. "The leadership that he and many of our nation's veterans have exhibited continues to transform the United States into the incredible place it is today."

Rapisarda advises other veterans who feel they are struggling to fit into society after returning to their homes to know that they continue to serve, simply in a different way.

"The only common denominator we have between military service and civil service is the word & # 39; service & # 39; and serve something bigger than us," he said. "That right has been the most important thing abroad in the civil sector that has helped me to integrate again into a normal civil world."

Rapisarda was honored at the annual Veterans Day dinner held at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building, which Frazier attended.

A decision by the administrators of the Vacaville Unified School Board also caused the community to celebrate.

In one fell swoop, administrators unanimously approved several significant changes that will take effect from the 2020-21 school year.

The approval of the At-Promise Student Program and Facilities Proposal agrees:

• Develop intervention programs on campus and credit recovery at Will C. Wood and Vacaville High Schools.

• Provide more professional preparation and job opportunities ready for the Country High School program and merge it with Ernest Kimme Charter Academy for Independent Learning.

• Move Country High and Ernest Kimme to the current location of Buckingham Charter Magnet High School at 188 and 194 Bella Vista Road, respectively.

• Move Buckingham to the current Country High campus at 100 McClellan St.

• Move the Vacaville adult school from the current Country High location to the new Country High location.

Ed Santopadre, the assistant superintendent of educational services, said a primary goal was to provide "credit recovery for students no matter what school they attend."

"The students in promise we used to think of are called perhaps students at risk," he continued. "For us, we are talking about students who are behind on credit and have some barriers in their path. There is a lot of support we want to provide."

Previously, the district proposed establishing credit recovery programs for Country High students in independent classrooms on the Vacaville High and Will C. Wood campuses. This proposal was not largely supported by the parents, students and staff of Country High, who felt that the students could benefit from being on their own campus. The idea was discarded later and, with the help of the directors of Vaca High, Wood, Country High, Buckingham and Kimme, the district was able to provide a new plan that would give students more flexibility.

Santopadre said the district wanted significant professional development for students who don't want to go to college, options that suit individual students, strong academic skills and early intervention for students in comprehensive high schools.

"Part of our dilemma has been that students are too late and sometimes give up and sometimes it takes a lot of Herculean effort in both Kimme and Country High to try to reach them," he said. "We want to catch them before."

Santopadre said that when students begin to have credit recovery problems, some may benefit from being on a smaller campus, while others prefer to remain on their own campus. The new proposal would allow students to have either option.

In addition, Santopadre said he would give Buckingham a larger singular campus as students currently have to come and go between two buildings with a parking lot between them. He demonstrated this by showing a video of a typical period in which students had to circumvent cars and people trying to reach Platt Electric Supply and Vaca Valley Bingo. He also said that the students of Country High and Kimme would be in independent buildings.

Dan Banowetz, director of facilities, maintenance and operations, said the district would meet with a design team to determine things like parking, flow and security.

The process would be done in three increments. The first part is scheduled for next summer and would consist of moving the furniture and the contents of Country High to a storage area, moving the furniture and the contents of Buckingham to its new location, completing the work in the two buildings of Bella Vista , clear the old Country High site, move Buckingham, move Kimme to building 194 and move Country High to building 188 before July 27.

The second phase would be to demolish the old district office on School Street, build four modular classrooms for Buckingham to open in the fall of 2021 and build a new multipurpose room.

The final increase would be to modernize the new Buckingham campus one wing at a time, additional work on the site and upgrade the portable classrooms. The total cost would be $ 19.7 million.

Buckingham's teacher, Anjee Deards, said she appreciated the proposal and although voting for the proposal was only optional for the meeting that night, she suggested that the board vote that night to begin the process.

"We hope they vote tonight so we can start planning for next year," he said.

Country High's English teacher, Ariel Ray, criticized the previous proposal, but was encouraged by the new one.

"This is something that Country High can live with," he said. “We keep our core things, we keep our small size, we maintain … something like our independence. It's kind of a strange deal, but I think there's a lot of alignment with us and the existing Kimme program. "

Administrator Shelly Dally thanked the directors for "returning to the drawing board" after hearing the previous concerns of the community.

"Not many districts do that kind of thing," he said. "Something happens to them in the head and they move forward and it is razed and does not always meet the needs of people who have boots on the ground." Congratulations to the directors and staff and everyone for trying to work on what is best for children. "

Trustee Michael Kitzes said the previous proposal almost put the district in a "bad confrontation" with the Country High community and was glad that the concerns resulted in trying to reach a compromise for all.

"We return to the drawing board and finish with this fantastic plan … that works for everyone," he said. "It's not perfect, but it works well for everyone."