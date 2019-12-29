Main stories: December – The Reporter

Loading...

There is no doubt that homelessness is an old problem, as it is to find a solution.

Over the years, the problem has increased throughout the country and Solano County is not immune.

The shelters have declined due to closure and such, and a pilot program for a county lot in Vacaville was proposed. The Tiny Shelter Program would have housed 10 people in Tuff Isolated sheds near the Bill Carroll Center on Brown Street. Participants would attend classes and training at the Carroll Center while recovering. The goal was to follow a model of housing first, ensuring that they had a roof over their heads so they could concentrate on the studies instead of safe spaces for bedtime at night.

But bad communications, lack of communications and other problems caused the neighborhood to be disturbed. Residents feared for the safety of their families and launched mass protests. Finally, the plan was discarded and county supervisors began looking for alternatives.

Recently, they observed buying an old group house in the rural area of ​​Vacaville and using it as a homeless shelter program. But again, the residents of the area denounced the lack of communication and expressed security concerns and rose against the project.

Therefore, purchase plans are on hold, as the matter continued until January 7.

President Erin Hannigan and supervisor John Vasquez voted no for continuation.

At hand is the controversial proposal to purchase the old Mark Growing Center site at 6996 Leisure Town Road.

Officials aim to buy it for $ 550,000 plus closing costs and use the property as an emergency shelter and transitional housing to serve the homeless population of Solano.

Additional funds of up to $ 425,000 would be used for any necessary improvements and a partnership with a nonprofit organization would be sought for the latter to maintain and manage the facility.

Supervisors said the property was a good option as there was an existing building complete with infrastructure to serve the proposed clients.

Although the issue before the supervisors was about buying a property and not how to use it, both community members and some supervisors raised the possibility of moving the Tiny Shelter Project to the new property.

More than 35 residents of the North Village of Vacaville and adjacent neighborhoods showed up to report the project.

The consensus among the speakers is that the property of Leisure Town would not be an appropriate place for refuge, since it is in a neighborhood full of families and children. Essentially, residents said, it would be a plague in the community, it would bring unforeseen dangers to the area and endanger the residents.

“We don't want this here. This is not the solution to this problem, ”said Anthony Abbate, a North Village resident.

On a happier note, seasonal celebrations highlighted the month.

The 37th annual Merriment on Main party attracted thousands of people to downtown Vacaville.

A shower did not drown the event as attendees focused on the beautiful tree, the abundance of cookies and hot drinks, music and more.

"A little rain will not allow us to get in the way of our fun," said KUIC host and presenter Dave McCallum at any given time.

It certainly was fun.

The City Square had a large photo booth with artificial snow, Vacaville Pentecostals distributed free cookies, Napoli & # 39; s Pizza distributed minestrone outside the Opera, Kaiser Permanente delivered bracelets and necklaces of Christmas lights that proved to be a great Success and Crossroads Christian Church had its complimentary corn cauldron, as well as its famous live nativity scene complete with an interactive zoo featuring chickens, ducks, goats, a pig and a miniature horse.

The festive spirit was also evident in the music that could be heard throughout the center. Members of Anna Combs Johnson's City of Vacaville Voice studio sang "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" songs on stage inside Theater DeVille, Markham Elementary Choir sang a Christmas version of "Baby Shark," and the Main stage was a showcase of the musical talents of those stationed at the Travis Air Force Base

"We are very fortunate in this community to have so many wonderful artists and artists," McCallum said in his presentation. "An example is the luck we have by virtue of the fact that the Golden West United States Air Force Band, some of the most spectacular musicians and singers, are based here at the Air Force Base of Travis, on the same street. "

On the other side of the city, the Tree Festival was underway.

Lillian Menezes and Donna Bair enjoy the beauty of the "Spread Your Wings" tree at the Festival of Trees in Vacaville. Photo by Kimberly K. Fu, The Reporter

The gala last night was a success and the event, now open to the community, beckoned with decorated trees, crafts and homemade baked goods.

The 29-year program at the Vacaville Ice Sports Gymnastics Center is a significant fundraiser for Opportunity House, a homeless shelter based in Vacaville that helps those in need.

Since the Tree Festival began in 1991, he has raised more than $ 2.3 million for Opportunity House.

"We don't depend on government grants," said John Thompson with the O-House board. “Less than 10 percent of our funds come from the government. The rest we go out and we do. ”

Thompson reported that Opportunity House "has never been in better shape" than it is currently under Executive Director Colleen Berumen. Berumen said Opportunity House has been very productive in the past two years, serving more than 280 people, provided almost 20,000 nights of sheltered accommodation and served almost 58,000 meals.

Berumen said Opportunity House has added single parents to its program, which previously served primarily families, single women and single mothers. And, work is starting at a homeless shelter called My Friend’s House. Outreach activities have already been conducted at Vacaville High School, and she anticipates that it will open in summer.

The festivities extended to the business community of Solano, which entertained some select, from Dixon to Vallejo and all intermediate points.

The county Chambers of Commerce awarded the annual Spirit of Solano awards to outstanding companies.

Installed at the Hilton Garden Inn, which was decorated for Christmas, members of the nine Solano chambers of commerce honored a business or business person (Fairfield-Suisun recognized two) considered outstanding.

In Vacaville, the owners of the iconic Pacific Ace Hardware were held.

David, Scott and Ian McKenzie, who were also the great marshals of Fiesta Days this year, could not do the Spirit ceremony, but sent their good wishes with Scott Pardini of Recology. He accepted the award on behalf of the family.

The McKenzie family has a long history in Solano, with five generations in Pacific Hardware.

According to the story, William McKenzie and his son, Albert, operated a business in Monticello in 1893. In 1957, William retired and Albert and his son, Albert Jr., took over. That year, the two bought Pacific Hardware in Vacaville and a cousin, Jim, got on board. Today, Albert Jr.'s son, David, Jim's son, Scott, and David's son, Ian, run the beloved store together.

"The McKenzie family has served the locals for five generations and is actively involved in the community," Diane Barney advised with the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce. "They have been members of the Vacaville Chamber for 62 years."

In Vallejo, Jeanne Kilkenny-Turk and Tom Atwood with Vallejo Insurance Associates were recognized.

In addition to holding various positions in the Chamber, they are visible in the community, active in the Rotary Club of Vallejo and in the Executive Lions Club and support many other groups throughout Solano, authorities said.

Community service projects include the Vallejo Relay for Life, the Vallejo Peace Project, Santa Senior and more. "We are very honored for this," said Atwood.

Kilkenny-Turk agreed and promised to continue "providing the best and best customer service we can."

Other honorees include:

• Antonio Fernandes Santos III, Global Dress for Success Educational Foundation, Black Chamber of Commerce of Solano County

• Warren Gomes Sr., Warren Gomes Jr. and Quinn Gomes, Warren E. Gomes Excavating, Inc., Rio Vista Chamber of Commerce

• Maria Zuniga, State Farm Insurance, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Solano County

• Jess Malgapo, ARS Realty, Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce of Solano County

• Major Randy Hartt, Kroc Center of the Salvation Army and Jared Neumayr, Solano First Federal Credit Union, Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce

• Debbie Muhl, Altec, Dixon Chamber of Commerce

• Guy Benjamin, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Benicia Chamber of Commerce

The event was sponsored by Westamerica Bank and Solano Economic Development Corporation.