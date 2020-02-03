Main sponsor Hyundai plans to cut ties to the Australian Football Association

Hyundai Australia was unsure of the future of its partnership when addressed by The Herald on Monday.

“Discussions are ongoing between Hyundai and the Australian Football Association over the Hyundai naming rights partnership with the game. We are currently unable to discuss these discussions in detail, but we will announce our plans in due course,” said Hyundai’s marketing director Bill Thomas.

After the broadcasting contract with Fox Sports, sponsoring Hyundai is the FFA’s most important corporate partnership. Older FFA sources inform The Herald The organization is committed to retaining Hyundai as a sponsor and hopes to reach an agreement before June to extend their partnership.

“There are currently commercial discussions between Hyundai and the Australian Football Association covering the entire gaming partnership. As these discussions continue, the FFA is unable to provide a specific comment. The FFA greatly appreciates the partnership with Hyundai that has existed for over 15 years, “said an FFA spokesman.

The clubs have already been informed about the possibility of a future without Hyundai. Last week, the FFA A-League clubs asked not to display the Hyundai logo on their jersey designs for next year because of uncertainties regarding the sponsorship agreement beyond June.

The waning public interest in the A-League and poor financial results in the automotive industry are the main factors behind Hyundai’s likely exit from Australian football.

The sponsorship at FFA was primarily linked to the A-League. Hyundai has been the competition’s naming rights partner since its inception in 2005, and the company contributes nearly $ 1 million to the FFA national teams each year.

The value of Hyundai’s sponsorship for the A-League has increased to about $ 5 million a year, which includes providing four cars to each club in the competition.

As The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age showed in January last year, Hyundai was unsatisfied with the poor public relations work related to the FFA’s dismissal of former Matildas trainer Alen Stajcic. Hyundai was not satisfied with how the incident was handled by the FFA’s previous management when a major football advertising campaign was released.