Main article: Trillium Line bid shows why Ottawa loses confidence in public transportation

The Trillium Line O-train stop at Carleton University.

Tony Caldwell / Tony Caldwell / Ottawa Sun / QMI Age

Of course this can be solved. Someday it’ll be okay. Trust us.

Those were not the exact words of city drivers on Thursday when they were assessing the latest light-rail glitches at a meeting of the transit committee, but that was certainly the sentiment. We have hired the best people and external experts. Hold on.

How anyone can trust them now is beyond us. That same evening, after the five-hour public meeting dedicated to the Confederation Line ended, the city gave more details about the three bids to build the north-south Trillium Line extension. These documents offer an astounding criticism of the SNC-Lavalin proposal. Under the TransitNEXT project name, SNC won the contract to build the extension, despite the fact that – twice – it failed to achieve the minimum technical scores with its pitch. This part of the bid was a snapshot of disability.

In a report that was made public months after the Board was strongly armed in approving the SNC proposal, evaluators described a “poor technical submission everywhere (civil, rail, stations, systems and vehicles).” They wrote that the company relied on “radical maternity statements that showed limited understanding of the project, were often contracted and / or not backed up.” There were “little or no” details about the signaling and train control system. SNC had no plan to Alstom trains on the line to adjust, a “fatal error” according to the technical evaluation team.

The SNC project staff mentioned – from maintenance to design to stakeholder involvement – was either very junior or had no experience with this type of work. There was little detail about maintenance. Other oddities, such as a reference in the proposal to a “catenary system” and “traction power stations” suggest that SNC did not fully know that the Trillium Line works on diesel, not on electricity.

When SNC fled its technical scores, a monitoring committee challenged the evaluators’ findings, suggesting that they had considered factors outside of the original bid criteria. The proposal was then reassessed, slightly increasing SNC’s technical score, but not enough to pass the 70 percent threshold for a pass. (The other bidders scored in the mid-80s.) It does not matter: SNC had the lowest financial bid, and was eventually chosen for the job. The auditor general of the city said that everyone obeyed the rules. How reassuring.

But to be honest: what did they all think? The mayor and city leaders, now eager to blame the Confederation Line snafus on the Rideau Transit Maintenance Group, willingly accepted an SNC Stage 2 bid with clearly identified technical errors.

Trust from the public? Patience? It is laughable.