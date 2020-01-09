Main article: this time, the whole of Canada is grieving the victims of plane crashes

Loading...

Debris from the Ukrainian plane can be seen at the crash site in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran, on Wednesday.

Ebrahim Noroozi / The Associated Press

Almost 35 years ago, Canada suffered the biggest aviation disaster: the bombing of Air India Flight 182 en route from Toronto to Delhi via London. On board were 268 Canadian citizens, most of them from South Asian descent. The prime minister of that day, Brian Mulroney, quickly called his Indian counterpart, Rajiv Gandhi, to express his condolences.

We now realize that this act was very insensitive. The 268 were Canadians, not Indians, although there were about two dozen Indian crew members on board. As told by former liberal MP Bob Rae, who was appointed years later to advise the government on an investigation into the disaster, the families of the victims felt that the attack “was never really understood as a Canadian tragedy.”

It is now 2020. And we learned on Thursday from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the terrible news that, once again, Canadians died as a result of an attack on a passenger plane. It is not known whether the Iranian rocket that brought down the flight of Ukrainian Airlines from Tehran to Kiev was intentionally or accidentally fired. That is why Trudeau insisted on “credible and complete” research.

Sixty-three Canadians died aboard that flight and the nation is deeply traumatized. What the government will do when all the facts come in is still a matter of guessing; Trudeau wouldn’t say Thursday.

But if there is anything remote comforting about this disaster, then it is that today, unlike in 1985, we understand that the people who died are OUR people, OUR family.

Mansour Purjam, a dental technician at a clinic in Ottawa. Mehraban Badiei, a student at the University of Ottawa. Fereshteh Maleki Dizaje, an architect. Alireza Pey, a high-tech entrepreneur who lived in Kanata. Fareed Arasteh, a PhD student in biology at Carleton University. And so many others.

The government understands this. The Prime Minister has now held two press conferences, answered questions with cabinet ministers at his side, and demands consular and investigative access from Iranian authorities. The Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs called his Iranian counterpart within a few hours. The government promised full support for the families.

The Iranian diaspora is an integral part of Canada’s modern identity. As Diaspora researcher Amy Malek notes in the Citizen today, many Iranians were attracted to our education system here. Families remained and became successful members of communities throughout the country.

They – and all of us, their fellow Canadians – need answers. More horrible details are yet to come, and we know that this knowledge will only deepen the grief that everyone – not just Iranian-Canadians – feels. But this time we are in it together.

