Main article: stop stonewalling at the Westboro bus crash

The OC Transpo bus in the middle of Westboro Station crashed last year.

David Kawai / Ottawa Citizen

A year later, the scars – emotionally and physically – of the Westboro bus accident remain. “We all cry at different times,” passenger Karin Hohban recently told the citizen. “We are all still very emotional. We all disagree, a year later.”

It would indeed be surprising if someone felt healed, let alone those who, like Hohban, were seriously injured. Three people, Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anja Van Beek, died when OC Transpo double-decker bus 8155 hit the steel screen at the station on January 11, 2019. Dozens were injured or maimed.

Yet the city, the police and the transit authorities have been slow to help people close.

Only a few days ago, city attorney David White said publicly that the city is “civil responsible for the negligent operation of the bus.” It is a small step to help speed up legal settlements, but usually victims and their families have been confronted with a wall of bureaucratic secret or neglect.

It is wrong to hide behind a lawsuit that lasts 14 months. This culture of secrecy has left a pile of unsolved problems.

For example, the Van Beek family wrote to us about how civil servants were more concerned about “political risk management” than about security after the tragedy. Elaine Thomlinson, Bruce’s widow, wrote in the Citizen that the police had not informed her of her husband’s death for 27 hours due to “poor communication and a total lack of transparency.”

OC Transpo recently said it is committed to an independent safety evaluation of transit, following recommendations from the city’s fatal collision committee. But Transpo has already carried out a “safety assessment” of the collision itself; it just won’t make this public. Police findings will also not be made public until the trial of the bus driver in 2021, who is confronted with multiple charges of dangerous driving resulting in death or personal injury. The police have not even shared their crash results with the city.

In the meantime, the regional coroner says that an investigation can only be considered after the trial (and any subsequent appeals). The Transport Safety Board, which lent expertise to the initial investigation, also did not comment.

Why is the steel canopy still available at Westboro Station, for example? Has anything been done to make Transpo double-deckers safer? Have the speed limits of the bus been revised? Has the driver training been visited again?

A year later the answers are hidden. That is far removed from the ‘dignity and compassion’ that the mayor’s office says it wants to bring to the victims. And it’s outrageous.