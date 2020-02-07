Main article: leave the American drama to them

Since Donald Trump has become the most powerful man in the world, his opponents, and he has so many, have used his name as a derogatory label for any politician who disagrees or disagrees with him.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is called Trump-like, just like Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, as they continue to restore their ailing provinces through years of questionable leadership.

Of course neither of the two men is actually something like Donald Trump, who remains unique in everything he does.

Although calling someone Trump is not meant to be flattering, it is not meant to be humorous either, because in the joke the unfortunately exaggerated critics are looking for comparisons that simply do not exist.

Certainly, political disagreement has sunk through a strange kind of association – not left wing – to a new level of swearing and guilt.

This Americanization of Canadian politics has only been nauseating, with phrases such as “Make (Blank) Great Again”, “drain the swamp” and “fake news” coming in daily.

That brings us to Rachel Notley’s latest attempt to make herself relevant after Albertans put a definitive end to her government as prime minister.

Not satisfied with spreading all kinds of confusion about everything the UCP is trying to achieve, the NDP simply had to lower the bar and itself to American gutter levels on social media.

Notley just couldn’t help it, thinking somehow that the accusing circus surrounding Trump and his dripping drama State of the Union address was related to Alberta.

The former prime minister posted a short video clip, or a GIF, from the American house speaker Nancy Pelosi, who childishly tore Trump’s speech about the state of the Union.

It does not matter that Pelosi’s actions were outright condemned as ignorant and furious by everyone except the extremely angry left.

This is Notley’s tweet with that clip: in case you are wondering, I also think of Jason Kenney’s AHS Review Report. #ableg #abhealth #Pelosi

Yes, a review of the largest issue in the province is just so terribly wrong.

Let alone the report places the burden on Alberta Health Services to get their own house in order with a whole series of suggestions for better control of spending.

It is called responsible government.

Is spending a little less time on Twitter (an increasingly valuable echo chamber) and more time constructive working too much for Albertans?

Seriously, the act has become thin.