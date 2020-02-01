Main article: common sense and the corona virus

Medical staff from the Ethiopian Ministry of Health is preparing to screen passengers at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on January 31, 2020 in Addis Ababa.

The statement by the World Health Organization that the new coronavirus is an “public health emergency of international importance” has not changed the way Canadian health officials approach the disease. That means: don’t panic. Science-based policy. Cautious precautions.

Although the number of infected people worldwide has increased, Canadians continue to be told that we should wash our hands, cough away from other people, get our flu shot, and so on. We have been asked to ignore the terrible lightning bolts of social media goblins and use common sense.

This does not mean that the corona virus must be shaken off. Emerging viruses worldwide are of great importance for healthcare professionals. In his book Crisis in the Red Zone 2019, a vivid report of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Richard Preston reminds us why: “Viruses are subtle, logical, awkward, reactive, cunning, opportunistic. They are constantly evolving, their forms gradually changing as time passes. “There is no room for complacency.

But global health officials have also learned a lot about countering new viruses. The outbreak of SARS 2003 taught them how essential it was for countries to share information quickly (what China has done with coronavirus). It has encouraged health officials to establish screening, treatment and control protocols and to share expertise across borders. Other outbreaks, such as the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, also showed that sharing information with the public is essential to suppress panic or distrust. Health officials apply these lessons to the corona virus.

Yet there are unresolved practical questions. On Friday, the federal government struggled to get healthy Canadians from Wuhan, the center of the virus, now locked up by Chinese officials. We do not know whether returnees will be quarantined on arrival in Canada. But this problem will repeat itself with future outbreaks; Canadians, including dual citizens, are huge world travelers.

The other question arising from the WHO statement is what Canada or other countries with powerful health care systems can do to help vulnerable countries. In a world of porous borders, it is in our own interest to help. Experts from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg were crucial in the development of an Ebola vaccine; our expertise in the field of prevention and diagnostics can also be exported to countries where disease is spreading faster than here.

In the coming days, as we learn more about the corona virus, we hope to hear more about Canada’s actions to fight the virus abroad, as well as keeping up with a logical response to the virus at home here.

