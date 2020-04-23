Maika Monroe and Avan Jogia talk about the stranger on Quibi

Image source: Quibi

We’ve all heard horror stories about less-than-fun experiences about ride-sharing, but no one is quite like what we saw on the Quibi show The stranger. The psychological thriller, starring Maika Monroe (Greta) and Avan Jogia (After Apocalypse), centered on a woman named Clare (Monroe) – a new transplant in Los Angeles and aspiring writer who becomes a late driver. She picks up a passenger, Carl E. (Dane DeHaan), and the two make casual small talk before things take a dark turn. And we’re talking really stupid, like in Carl E., actually a sociopathic, technically savvy serial killer whose next goal is Clare. Once he reveals his intentions, Clare escapes, but finds herself in a deadly game of cat and mouse. She eventually meets an employee of the gas station, J.J. (Jogia), who joins her in trying to get away from the murderer.

If the show sounds both scary and fascinating, that’s because it is. But behind the jump scare, creepy text messages, and camera hacking, there are stories within the story. It’s about a woman who is portrayed as “crazy” and unhinged when she tries to warn people that she’s in danger; it’s about a guy who really believes that people are nothing more than sharing an algorithm. And it’s about how technology can be your best friend or your worst enemy.

“There’s a bit of a technophobia, which is hilarious because it’s being placed on a new app,” Jogia told POPSUGAR over the phone on April 20. “But technology is also what helps us. That it kind of is, technology is the worst thing that ever happened to us, but it’s also the best thing that ever happened to us.”

“The horror genre gets people’s attention. You can tell a cautious story in a very extreme way or in an unrealistic way, but it’s very powerful.” – Maika Monroe

Monroe, who also spoke to POPSUGAR, added that the appalling approach to making such social commentary has its benefits. “The horror genre gets people’s attention,” she said. “You can tell a cautious story in a very extreme way rather than an unrealistic way, but it’s very powerful.” See the attribute The stranger‘S Impressive Narrative Tales to Writer and Director, Veena Sud – the mastermind behind Netflix’s Seven seconds. “That was a very big reason why I wanted to do the show,” she said. “I remember meeting with her for the first time. She’s just great and has so many great ideas, especially with the new platform. She has such an understanding of how she can work within this brand new space.”

Jogia also praised Sud, adding that his involvement in the project also stemmed from his curiosity about Quibi. “Veena is amazing,” he said. “But I was also interested in the platform. It’s an interesting way to consume content. It’s basically a movie built up in 10-minute episodes. Every medium in the history of entertainment has changed the way we act, so I’ve always been interested in being a part of those changes in the industry. “

However, both Monroe and Jogia noted that there aren’t too many differences in filming for a regular series versus a show on a platform like Quibi, except for one thing. “You shoot a lot more end-scenes,” Jogia said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, we’re giving each other the look. Sh * t’s about to become real.’ And you do it like 18 times. ”For this particular series, the costumers also shot only at night and on location throughout downtown Los Angeles without built stages. Those locations – which gave them a new perspective of the city – included underground metro tunnels and a spooky hotel. “It was nice and wild,” Monroe said. “It helped get into that horror headspace. You start to lose your mind over time. But there’s so much history in LA, so it was really cool.”

Image source: Quibi

Behind the scenes, things were a lot less scary as Monroe and Jogia found ways to relax after running their lives. They played the card game Cambio quite often and saw some musical documentaries. “A gift I got so long ago was this eight-disc collection of the history of jazz,” Monroe said. “There were these little TVs in our trailers, so whoever was on the set that day would hang in my trailer and we would watch these great jazz documentaries. That was so sweet.”

Currently, the two find more time for indoor fun, as they isolate themselves in their respective homes. “I’ve been baking a little bit,” Monroe said. “Another cool thing I’ve done is making facial and body oils, and that has been really fun. I’ll make you some!” (Sidebar: should we follow them here?)

As far as Jogia is concerned, he has engaged in a number of different ways. “We made a lot of roasts. Roasts are delicious,” he said with a laugh. “But you can only make four or five roses a day and then you have to find something else to do. But I think the high Postmate generation is improving their cooking. We’re going to level.” He also said he “listens to anxious music, to watch The Chronicles of Narnia, and drink wine. “And for those who are fans of Saint Ivory – a musical duo made up of Jogia and his brother, Ketan – don’t worry, he’s still writing songs.” In the real world, I find it a bit difficult to take the time to stop and come up with a new idea and not worry about whether it will be something I share, “he said.” But now, I go back to making things, because I just want to make things, which has been really cool. “

Image source: Quibi

We end our conversation on a fairly introspective note on self-isolation and benefit from a time when we do not have to be pressured to be productive. “The world has this mentality where you have to do something,” Jogia said. “A life just lived is not worth it. You have to make things and start a business and all that. But it’s nice to just be, ‘I’m a person, I wake up, I do my thing, I have a rhythm , and I don’t have to produce anything. I’m good enough just as a person without producing anything. “For me, that’s something we can learn. You’re good enough – we’re all good enough.” (Monroe agreed, and added, “Amen to that!”)

That, hey, instead of stressing over what you are not doing while staying inside, maybe kick back and see The stranger instead. New episodes will drop on Quibi on the week of April 27, so there’s plenty to binge on when making facial oils and roasting á la Monroe and Jogia.