Mai and Gruzd: COVID-19 misinformation is rampant. In this article are some weapons against it

You can place absent the cocaine, save the bleach for your white outfits and have a sip of your hot lemon water. None of these factors will cure you of the novel coronavirus, despite what you may possibly have noticed on the internet.

As we go into yet a different week of actual physical distancing, health officials all around the earth and in Canada are grappling with both a pandemic triggered by COVID-19 and a deluge of misinformation about the virus in the media and on social media. The Environment Well being Firm has dubbed this phenomenon an “infodemic” – “an overabundance of information and facts, some accurate and some not – that will make it difficult for people to obtain dependable resources and trusted direction when they will need it.”

Mai and Gruzd: COVID-19 misinformation is rampant. Right here are some weapons in opposition to it

The expression “infodemic” is new, but misinformation is not. Extended right before there was social media, there had been pamphleteers who plastered their towns and villages with what ended up then thought of blasphemous or treasonous thoughts. In latest many years, we have viewed misinformation metastasized and weaponized by the anti-vaxxer motion. We noticed it pop up immediately after the downing of Ukraine Flight 752. And of system, everyone is now acquainted with the disinformation strategies waged by the Russian World-wide-web Study Company all through the 2016 U.S. presidential election.