Mahomes, Mostert sets up Chief Bowl-49ers Super Bowl clash full of intrigues

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV has been set and football fans should rejoice.

With all due respect to the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for two weeks starting in Sunday in Miami is the best outcome NFL fans (except those of this weekend’s losers of course) have hoped .

49ers versus Chiefs.

The Joe Montana Super Bowl.

– Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2020

Patrick Mahomes versus a ferocious 49ers defensive front-seven, Raheem Mostert and a productive Niners ground game against the team that eventually stopped Derrick Henry, and Andy Reid head-to-head with Kyle Shanahan as two major offensive spirits duel for the Lombardi Trophy.

We have time to break down the first Super Bowl of the decade in the next 13 days, but first let’s look at what happened in the AFC and NFC title games.

Here are four takeaways from the NFL conference championship on Sunday:

PATRICK MAHOMES PLAYING AT MVP LEVEL

The Chiefs are on their way to the first Super Bowl of the franchise in 50 years and they are going to Miami under the leadership of the best football player in the world.

Mahomes did it all in Sunday afternoon’s 35-24 AFC title victory over the Titans, threw 294 yards and three touchdowns, added another spectacular rushing score and 53 yards to the ground – most K.C. player.

We all knew what Mahomes was capable of with his arm and – as we have seen more than two full NFL seasons of Mahomes – the 24-year-old in this game made some really stunning throws against the defense of the Titans, with playmakers such as Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Damien Williams and Sammy Watkins all on the receiving end.

But the added ripple of Mahomes playing on the ground means that the MVP 2018 is even more deadly. His 106-meter rush over the last two play-off games is the most with number 15 over a two-game period in his NFL career and it has been a major factor in the Chiefs’ victories.

K.C. has so far surpassed 31-7 in the first quarter of this season, but has never felt that these Chiefs were out.

And with Mahomes below the center, they never are.

Only two players have 250+ pass yards, 3+ pass TD and 50+ rush yards in multiple career play-off games:

Patrick Mahomes (2019)

…

COURT Joe Montana (1984) #ChiefsKingdom | @Chiefs

– NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 19, 2020

TITANS GET OUT OF THEIR COMFORT ZONE

The first 23 minutes the AFC title match went exactly to the script for head coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans.

Tennessee took a 17-7 lead with 6:39 in the second quarter on a Dennis Kelly touchdown reception after a 15-game run, 74 meters that lasted more than nine minutes off the clock while Mahomes glanced along the sidelines. Derrick Henry ran the ball well in the first half, Ryan Tannehill and the passing game of action and action had been effective and the defense had withheld Mahomes.

But then the Chiefs scored a quick touchdown, a Titans forced three and more and set up a TD for the first lead of K.C before the end of the half. Tennessee would never come back.

And it was in the third quarter, a frame in which the Vrabel team dominated in these playoffs, where the Titans lost the game.

Tennessee only played six times and had the ball only 4:03. Henry rushed to three of those six games for seven meters and never ran the ball again, a remarkable fact given the success Henry had found in the latter half of the last four games.

Derrick Henry today faced 38% of his rush attempts in front of a stacked box.

His seasonal average was 35%. Compared to the Ravens game that was over 63%, I would say that the Chiefs were not absolutely sold out when he stopped him.

38% is high, but the Chiefs infringement offended this game from the script

– Calvin Smith (@SmithACalvin) January 20, 2020

By the time the Titans got the ball back, the third quarter had ended and the Chiefs were at 28-17. The Tennessee attack was forced to stop the point in the hope that Tannehill could get his team back in play with his arm. It didn’t happen.

The Titans regular season change and Cinderella to Sunday’s AFC title game was one of the best stories of the NFL season, led by great coaching by Vrabel and his staff, a comeback player of the year. van Tannehill, an unprecedented play-off version of Henry, and a brand of physical, old-school football that was easy to love.

But in the end the Titans were forced to give up what has brought them so far, and in the end it was their undoing.

49ERS RIDE DOMINANT GAME, GREAT DEFENSE FOR MIAMI

If your quarterback completes only six of the eight passes for 77 yards in a full NFC champion game, this means one of two things: he left the game injured or didn’t have to throw more than eight times.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo stood in the middle of the entire game and handed the ball 42 times to Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel, while San Francisco blew out the Packers defense for 287 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Mostert was good for 220 of those yards and all four scores.

On the other side of the ball, the defense of the 49ers forced three turns, Aaron Rodgers plundered three times and were playing all over the field – especially in the first half – with the speed and physicality we all expect from Robert Saleh’s defense.

Given their Super Bowl LIV opponent, we expect Jimmy G. to be more involved on February 2, but Kyle Shanahan’s team has proven that it can win with great defense and a dominant run game – and both will be the key are in search of the Niners to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Miami in two weeks.

FRIENDLY FIRST HALF DOOMS THE PACKERS

It couldn’t have been much worse for Green Bay in the first 30 minutes against the 49ers in San Francisco.

A few Rodgers sales not only led to 14 San Francisco points, but the Packers defense couldn’t stop the point to save their play-off lives. Mostert carried the ball 14 times in the first two quarters for 160 yards and three touchdowns, averaging no less than 11.4 yards per carry.

When it was all said and done, the Packers went to the dressing room with 27 points at rest – a deficit that turned out to be too much despite beating the 49ers 20-10 in the second half.

The defeat signifies an impressive 14-win first campaign under rookie head coach Matt Lafleur ending with the team’s second embarrassing loss by the hands of the Niners and the Packers being 57-27 surpassed during the last six quarters of their season.