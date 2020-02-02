Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 3, 2020

MIAMI – Patrick Mahomes has put a large part of the game uncomfortably and under pressure and suddenly took back his mojo and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs for a victory in the Super Bowl – the team’s first NFL championship in half a century.

The only thing that was needed in the late season was a double-digit lag. Next, Mahomes, selected MVP, took two long strides on touchdown drives for a 31-20 Sunday win over the San Francisco $ 9ers.

The celebrated defense of the 49ers welcomed late, especially on passes of 44 meters to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns came short for Travis Kelce to narrow the deficit to three and for Damien Williams to take the lead. The first NFL title in the career of Chiefs coach Reid in two decades was crowned by Williams ’38 -yard TD-run, who sent red-clad Chiefs fan in chants of “Andy!” Andy! “

Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He has been looking for one as head coach since he was adopted by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost their only trip to the big game after the 2004 season.