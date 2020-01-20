Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs make their way to Super Bowl 54. Photo credit: Highlight Heaven / YouTube

The early chances of winning the Super Bowl 54 are here! Championship Sunday was all about home teams when the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit their Super Bowl 54 ticket.

Chiefs vs. 49ers – how they got here

The Kansas City Chiefs were the first to be in the Super Bowl last season. They failed in that defeat and lost in the 2019 AFC title game to New England Patriots in extra time.

You made sure that this year will be different.

At the AFC championship on Sunday, the Chiefs were 10 points behind the Tennessee Titans twice in a row. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, made sure that his team didn’t disappoint home fans for two years in a row.

Mahomes ended the game with 294 yards and three touchdowns when the Chiefs ran back to a 35:24 win.

Mahomes also had an incredible 27-yard touchdown run that finally gave the chiefs the lead.

Patrick Mahomes with the 27-yard TD runs 😧🔥pic.twitter.com / J1Pm3dloof

What can this child not do? If he gets a Super Bowl title to Kansas City in his second full season as Chiefs Starting QB, he’ll be put into legendary status.

The 49ers made it easy for the Green Bay Packers.

Revenue cost Green Bay in the first half when the 49ers took the 27-0 lead and never looked back. Green Bay played much better in the second half, but in the end they were missing until the final of 37-20.

It’s been two weeks of hype as the Niners and Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 54.

Early chances of winning

Super Bowl 54 looks like a toss. CBS Sports states that the Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas has an opening line from Kansas City-1, with the over / under total listed at 52.

This should be a great Super Bowl for players. With all the talent on both sides of the ball, prop betting should be pretty interesting. The countdown for the Super Bowl 54 can officially begin!