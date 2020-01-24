Mahindra gives the Roxor a new face and a statement on the FCA's fight against Roxor in America

We followed the battle between the FCA that owns the jeep and Mahindra, the Indian company that has been manufacturing licensed jeeps since the 1940s, via Mahindra’s Roxor SUV. In essence, Mahindra in America sells an off-road vehicle that, since it comes from the same original source, looks damn similar to a Jeep. Jeep is very unhappy about this, hence the litigation. Today Mahindra made a statement on the current position of the International Trade Commission (ITC) and announced a new facelift for the Roxor, which I hope will be more pleasant for the FCA.

Here is Mahindra’s statement:

We are pleased that the ITC has decided to review the original judge’s recommendation in our dispute with the FCA. The Commission announced that it will review both the validity of FCA’s previously unused U.S. business attire rights and whether the 2018/2019 ROXOR violates the claimed business attire. In addition, the ITC will review whether Mahindra has infringed a registered FCA trademark. We are confident that in its review, the ITC will conclude that the FCA has not established any previously unused US rights to commercial clothing and that neither commercial clothing nor registered trademarks have been infringed.

Mahindra has already started its 2020 ROXOR model year with significant design changes and will make further design changes in cooperation with the ITC if necessary. In the meantime, Mahindra expects an increase in sales of the 2020 model with its unique new grille design and numerous product improvements that should create additional jobs in the future.

The bottom line is that nothing has been decided yet, and the ITC will review the case.

The bigger news is that Mahindra has taken a step to appease the FCA by redesigning the front of the Roxor to make it look less like the legendary seven-slot Jeep grille face.

This should help with one of the statements about Jeeps “business attire”, the distinctive visual elements that distinguish Jeeps:

(iv) Flat grille with vertical elongated grille slots and a trapezoidal outline that revolves around round headlights in the upper part of the grille;

Even though the original Roxor tried to differentiate itself from the Jeep grille design (it has four large, angled and tapered slots and a shorter central grille slot with a badge above it), the new design is significantly different because of the headlights get a body color Elongated border to divide this section into the primary “face” and additional short horizontal air vents below.

Actually, it kind of reminds me of the design of the Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser. Let’s hope that Toyota doesn’t decide to sue Mahindra next.

I understand the FCA’s legal need to protect its intellectual property, but all this mess looks a bit absurd. The Roxor and the modern Jeep Wrangler do not compete with each other and differ considerably in price, ability and even the legal ability to drive on a road.

If someone is actually confused by a Roxor when buying a jeep, they may not be qualified to drive an automobile at all.

This is not a simple imitation situation either. Mahindra has been licensed to build jeeps for over 70 years.

Still, I’m still amazed that Mahindra didn’t reach the FCA until he brought the Roxor to America. I feel like a few talks before starting Roxor production in Michigan could have done a lot to prevent all of this mess.