Maher has high hopes for a $ 1.6 million colt

“These [expensive horses] are assets, you have to treat them as if they were worth a lot of money. It’s like poking around with an apartment block – you have to do the right thing.

“I was a little worried before the race because I thought he might have some of that X-factor. I think he does.

“The way he came from his last race, his coat is on and he worked with Setanta – both horses will continue to improve. Setanta is not as front as he is, but he is not bred for it.”

The early slipper favorite Cellsabeel, which will launch this Saturday in the $ 2 million Inglis Millennium at Warwick Farm, is more natural, while Prague is “much more progressive”.

Away game starts perfectly for the day off for coach Ciaron Maher.Credit:AAP

“Tom Marquand, gosh, he’s riding a storm here,” said Maher. “He had to feel there for him, he got a bit lost when he hit the front, but he is a very strong driver.

“Prague ‘s old man [Redoutes Wahl] died, so you never know, hopefully he can fill the gap [in the stud].

“He is a very relaxed customer. He will take a lot of it with him. He has his ears pinned down and started figuring out what it is about. He has an extremely bright future.”

Prague won the debut in Canterbury and had to qualify for its Randwick appearance as an outfitter. He’ll need another race while Away Game drives straight to the slipper.

Away Game got lost before saying goodbye to her four rivals.

“She looked a little lost when she was on the rail because she didn’t see much of it on the Gold Coast [in the Magic Millions],” said Maher.

“At the beginning of her career she is a winner with two missions and on the way to the slipper. We will see where she sits afterwards and maybe we will only see her again with the slipper. She certainly doesn’t need a lot of racing.” , “

Marquand, who will return to a cool and windy England in the middle of next month, would love to take a successful trip to Sydney in the fall to meet up with one of Maher’s young stars.

After driving Away Game, Marquand said, “I’m very happy with her. You didn’t make it easy for me and she had to work hard to get there. She only had a few steps to fill it up.” get moving again.

“Sure, she’s got a lot of lessons. I have a limited amount of knowledge of the class of these two-year-olds here, but she’s one of the most talented I’ve been good at.”

When the mercury hit 35 degrees in Randwick, Marquand indicated that it had snowed at home in the English town of Hungerford near Newbury during the week.

