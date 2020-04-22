Magnum provides FREE DIY ice cream kits to keep you calm while locked

BY the weather getting hot outside, Magnum sent a cool antidote to the British who were trapped inside.

From this Friday “Fun Seekers” can get a free DIY Make My Magnum kit delivered to their door, and design their bespoke Magnum creations.

2

Magnum offers people free DIY ice cream kits for locking up Credit: Magnum

This experience is usually available at Magnum Pleasure Stores, where consumers can make their own ice cream with a variety of personalized toppings in the dyeing bar.

However, with Pleasure Stores closed this year, Magnum is partnering with Deliveroo so fans can re-create the experience and enjoy a moment of pleasure in the comfort of their own home.

This kit features Magnum Ruby, the world’s first ice cream pair and the fourth new type of chocolate, Ruby.

When it comes to toppings, expect a taste that is very much loved from the store and has been chosen expertly to compliment the unique flavor profile of the combination of chocolate and ice cream.

2

This kit includes Magnum Ruby and various toppings for you to be creative with Credit: Magnum

These include White Chocolate Shavings, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Dried Raspberry Ruffle, Lemon Crunch, and Milk Chocolate, Magnum M. Coins. Dark chocolate is provided for melting and melting on top of your Magnum’s work.

A practical guide will guide participants through experience, even though creative freedom is recommended.

To order the Make My Magnum kit, visit Deliveroo, and just type your zip code.

