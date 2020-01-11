Loading...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday and caused further damage along the south coast of the island, where earlier recent earthquakes have toppled homes and schools.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake hit 13 miles south of Indios at a shallow depth of 10 km.

The Electric Power Authority of Puerto Rico said that failures were reported in many parts of South Puerto Rico and that crews assessed potential damage at power plants.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the strongest shock ever since an earthquake struck with a force of 6.4 before Tuesday, eliminating power over the island and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people stay in shelters, many afraid to return to their homes, and others unable to do so due to major damage.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without electricity and water, and thousands have been in hiding places and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and various schools and businesses in the southwestern region of the island.

The corresponding press