Magnitude 5.9 shock rocks earthquake stunned Puerto Rico | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Everyone is out on the street,” she said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake, which was initially calculated at magnitude 6.0, was the strongest shock to date since an earthquake with a force of 6.4 – the strongest that struck the island in a century – struck on Tuesday before dawn and power over Puerto Rico and left many without water. More than 2,000 people stay in shelters, many afraid to return to their homes, and others unable to do so due to major damage.

Hundreds of earthquakes have shaken the island since the New Year, although most were too light to feel.

NASA reported Friday that the earthquakes in parts of South Puerto Rico had moved a whopping 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) based on satellite images before and after the temblors.

Víctor Huérfano, director of the seismic network of Puerto Rico, told The Associated Press that he expects even more aftershocks due to the last major.

“It’s going to breathe new life into an unstable situation,” he said, adding that seismologists are studying which errors were triggered. “It’s a complex zone.”

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without electricity and water, and thousands have been in hiding places and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and various schools and businesses in the southwestern region of the island.

Danica Coto, The Associated Press