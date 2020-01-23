Magnay shoots as Bullets strikes a big blow to the hopes of the Phoenix final

The Bullets stayed behind most of the game before gaining the upper hand with a Magnay Dunk and lay-up.

If that weren’t enough to tempt recruits, his seventh block at night, less than a minute ahead, helped him stabilize and keep visitors away.

Blockade: Southeast Melbourne’s Jon Roberson tries to find a way around Bullets’ Will Magnus.Credit: Getty Images

He ended the night with 19 points and six rebounds to deal with his imposing shot blocker.

A balanced competition broke out just before half-time when Bullets Power Forward Magnay ignited the local crowd with a quick trio of blocked shots on Phoenix star Mitch Creek.

Magnay’s wild roar after the third hostile Creek, which triggered a verbal tirade against his 21-year-old opponent as he set off for the next break.

Magnay had gotten well under the skin of his more experienced rival at half-time with four shots blocked.

Line ball: Brisbane’s Lamar Patterson slips past Mitch Creek.Credit:AAP

Nevertheless, the Phoenix started the third season with every chance of an angry victory.

Up to this point, bankers Kyle Adnam and Daniel Trist, who had four assists and 11 points in the long break, had done a great job.

The Bullets struggled to force stops with the Roberson-led offensive, which shot more than 50 percent off the course for three quarters.

Brisbane fell back up to nine points in the third season before the fight started.

AAP

