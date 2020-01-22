Magna Partners with Lyft to Jointly Develop Autonomous Driving Technology

The car manufacturer Magna has abandoned its partnership with the public transport giant Lyft to jointly develop a self-driving technology.

In a press release detailing the company’s financial outlook for 2020 and beyond, only three sentences were devoted to discussing the partnership with Lyft. Here it has been revealed that even though Magna will stop working with Lyft to jointly develop self-driving technology, it will continue to work on assisted driving systems.

“We plan to continue to collaborate in several areas related to stand-alone development, including aspects of hardware development and potential joint opportunities in software and hardware manufacturing,” said the press release.

Magna believes that there is better growth potential in the short and medium term until 2025 in the market for driver-assisted autonomous systems of level 1, level 2 and level 3 compared to a fully autonomous technology.

“It is a refocus on the autonomous driving part of autonomy,” Magna president Swamy Kotagiri told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Magna invested $ 200 million in Lyft to jointly develop autonomous cars in early 2018.

With the change in focus, Magna says its operating margins for 2020 will improve due to its lower expenses for the development of assisted and autonomous technologies. Company CEO Don Walker added that the auto industry has become “more realistic” about the speed with which fully autonomous vehicles will hit the market. Magna’s driver assistance systems activity exceeds $ 550 million.

At the same time, the company initially announced its partnership with Lyft, revealing that it would increase its research and development investments in new technologies by $ 100 million, much of which was allocated to semi-lidar systems. conductors.