“Magicians” star Stella Maeve and Benjamin Wadsworth welcome a baby girl

There is some new magic in the Syfy family.

“Magicians” actress Stella Maeve and actor fiancee Benjamin Wadsworth welcomed a baby girl named Jo Jezebel Wadsworth on January 29, Maeve told page six.

“She is so incredibly beautiful,” the new mother told us.

Baby Jo was born at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed 7 pounds, 6 inches and measured 19.7 inches.

Meanwhile, Wadsworth, who played in the short-lived Syfy series’ Deadly Class’, casually and tweeted the news about the birth of the baby at the weekend: ‘I’m back. Had a little baby. Life is good.”

Maeve, 30 and Wadsworth, 20, announced in August that they were expecting their first child together. The couple was informed of the news two days after arriving in Vancouver to film season 5 of “The Magicians”.

Maeve told page six at the time that they were surprised to discover that they had a girl.

“It’s a nice surprise, but we were both very shocked because we were looking for” What? We thought it was a boy. “We had sorted out the name and everything.”

The couple met in San Diego Comic-Con in July 2018.

They announced their engagement in June 2019, but Maeve recently told us that they have no plans to officially make the decision soon – or never.

“We are actually, we just do not have that piece of paper, of which I certainly do not know what I think,” she told page Six in January. “On the one hand, I would like to have a celebration of love and save money on taxes, but the idea of ​​a marriage, that the government should solidify what you do … There is a part of me that has something like,” OK.'”

She added: “Technically, we are not married, but in our world we are married.”

Prior to Jo’s birth, the couple celebrated Maeve’s 30th birthday with a short baby icon in Hawaii before returning to Los Angeles for the vacation.

