TXT made their Japanese debut with Magic Hour. Photo credit: Big Hit Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together – better known by the abbreviated name TXT – are making career leaps as they continue to grow as a K-Pop Boy group.

Despite the fact that they “live in the shadow of BTS”, TXT has made a name for itself and shows that they can live up to the popularity and hype of their seniors.

Now TXT is making another leap in their career when they make their debut in the Japanese music scene with their Japanese debut album Magic Hour.

The title track has already caused a sensation among Japanese music fans and reached number one on the Oricon Daily Top Songs charts. In addition, TXT will be the first Korean act to appear on a Japanese live show in 2020.

TXT makes its Japanese debut

On January 15th, TXT made their Japanese debut with the album Magic Hour. The album consists of the title track and Japanese versions of three of her hits – Run Away, Crown and Angel or Devil.

To promote their entry into the Japanese music market, TXT made a Japanese music video for their hit run away.

Magic Hour dominated the Japanese music scene when it reached number one on the Oricon Daily Singles Chart the day after the song and album were released. In addition, the Japanese version of Run Away also topped several charts.

According to data from SoundScan Japan, Magic Hour has reportedly sold more than 75,000 copies when selling the album.

First Korean artist to appear on the Japanese stage in 2020

There’s no word on why TXT didn’t make a music video for Magic Hour, but all the signs suggest the band will be the first Korean music show to appear on a live Japanese stage in 2020.

TXT is reportedly to perform at the Music Station on January 24 along with Japanese artists Maki Ohguro, The Rampage, SixTONES, Shinichiro Hara and Yamamoto Sayaka.

For fans interested in TXT and their Japanese debut, Magic Hour is available on digital music streaming websites such as iTunes and Spotify.

For international fans who want a physical copy of Magic Hour, it is available from YesAsia.