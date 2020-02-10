Maggots can grow in your Instant Pot if you do not clean them properly

Follow these steps to ensure that you clean your Instant Pot properly

If you do not clean these eight parts after each use, it can become very difficult

Updated: 1:13 AM EST February 10, 2020

If you’ve loved your Instant Pot, you probably wonder what the best way is to clean it properly right now. There are quite a few corners, holes and surfaces on the handy gizmo, which makes it a bit difficult to thoroughly clean. You are certainly not the only one with Instant Pot cleaning questions. A user even claims that she recently found a breach of maggots in her condensation collector after she forgot to clean the obscure area, according to MyRecipes.com. Although it is possible that this happens to everyone, the crude situation can easily be avoided. To prevent attack on your Instant Pot, simply wash the device thoroughly after every meal you cook it with. According to Subbu Cooks, there are in particular eight main parts that you want to clean after each use. The inner pot, the base, the trivet, the lid, the silicone ring, the pressure valve, the condensation collector and the anti-block screen are the areas that can become problematic if they are skipped. If you notice a persistent odor in your Instant Pot, it probably comes from the silicone ring, which can retain food odors. After removing it for cleaning, make sure that the ring is correctly positioned when you replace it, otherwise the pressure cooker will not close properly. You can also buy cheap replacement rings if your original just doesn’t cut it anymore. It may build up over time, but that is an easy solution. Just wash them away with a little white vinegar, according to PressureCookRecipes.com. Vinegar also helps to wash away any other odors. There are four more tips to ensure that your Instant Pot is perfectly clean after each use: Always unplug the power cord and let the device cool down before cleaning. You can put the inner pot, the steam rack and lid (with the anti-blocking screen removed) in the dishwasher. Clean the anti-blocking screen, the sealing ring and the condensate separator with warm water and soap. Make sure the hob does not get wet. You can refresh the base of the stove with a damp cloth. Get more care tips and cleaning tips at InstantPot.com and view these simple Instant Pot dinner recipes for more ideas.

