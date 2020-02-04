Magazine Cover ‘Bachelor’ participant pulled due to controversy

In case you haven’t seen the episode of ‘The Bachelor’ this week, this contains a number of spoilers.

If you attuned to the rest of Bachelor Nation on Monday evening (February 3), you would have seen Peter Weber and a group of his bachelor friends do a swimsuit photo shoot in Costa Rica with Cosmopolitan magazine.

And at the end of this group date, Victoria Ford won the chance to be on the digital cover of the women’s magazine alongside Weber. And while many of us were waiting to see what the final photo would look like, Cosmo decided to cancel the cover altogether after discovering that Victoria had previously been modeled for a “White Lives Matter” advertising campaign.

Although it was reported that the brand was actually for a “Marlin Lives Matter” organization fighting the overfishing of blue and white marlins, the magazine found that “the group’s expressions and belief systems are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

“It is clear that the White Lives Matter movement does not match the values ​​of the Cosmo brand,” said Jessica Pels, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, on the magazine’s website. “We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and every cause that fights to put an end to injustice for people of color.”

She also added: “My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to tackle this problem. We had already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an insert of the cover, and of course the episode had already been filmed. In the end it felt good to choose not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply be honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we are. “

Instead of posting the photo on the Cosmo site, the editors posted an interview with Weber along with other photos that were taken during that photo shoot.

Ford and Weber did not comment on the situation.

