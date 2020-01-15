ROME – Italian authorities claim that crime clans of the Sicilian Mafia have cheated the European Union for more than 10 million euros ($ 11 million) in agricultural support.

Officers from the Italian paramilitary Carabinieri and the financial police fanned out across Sicily on Wednesday morning to carry out 94 arrest warrants.

National anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said that thousands of hectares of farmland in Eastern Sicily were fraudulently eligible for help.

Part of the country in the alleged fraud plan is located in the public park of Nebrodi, a hilly area that is popular for grazing.

Local public administrators and a notary were arrested with suspected gangsters in the vicinity of Messina.

In recent years, farmers who refused to be involved in fraudulent practices have reported threats from Cosa Nostra.

Authorities planned to provide information later on Wednesday at a press conference in Messina.

Suspects were arrested for investigations into belonging to the mafia or helping, extortion and fraud with public funds, among other accusations.

The corresponding press