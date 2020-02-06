Madonna tears the London theater for dropping curtains during her show in the last curfew

Well, she’s not known as “the Punctual Girl.”

Madonna unleashed a curse-raged anger at the Palladium Theater in London after they lowered the stage curtain and turned off the lights and the sound during her Wednesday evening show, which ran past the theater at 11 p.m. curfew.

In a video posted on Instagram, Madge repeatedly calls “maternity censorship” and adds for some reason that “artists are here to disturb peace.”

In the caption to the video, she writes: “It was five minutes past our 23:00. Curfew, we still had a number to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the nine-tonne metal fire curtain. Fortunately they stopped it halfway and nobody was injured. Many thanks to the entire audience that did not move and never left us. The power to the people !! “

It is not clear exactly where Madonna got the idea of ​​a metal fire curtain, while in the video the only thing that stopped her was the red stage curtain, from which she emerged and finished the show with her dancers, without the benefit of the sound system of the theater.

“Unlike a number of reports, the Iron Fire Curtain never took down or tried to take down the Iron Fire Curtain at any time during last night’s performance,” a theater spokesperson told the BBC.

Perhaps disturbing for anyone who has witnessed the rise and fall of the Iron Curtain, Madonna apparently already had it in her head to paint her latency as resistance from the government. According to the BBC, she told the audience at the first Palladium show last week: “I was warned [against breaking the curfew] by the Westminster Council,” adding that she “knew that an” iron curtain “would be about production fall “if they came late.

Madonna’s shows – even those who continue unhindered – naturally start and end naturally. In fact, a number of American fans have recently taken legal action against her because she started her shows so late, with separate lawsuits filed in Florida and Brooklyn. She also – at least in Miami – turned off air conditioning in the room for her shows and snarled “F – k you, I’m cold” to fans who started singing “A / C” in response to the heat, according to the Miami New times.

.