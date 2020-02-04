Madonna says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should move to NYC, not Canada

“It’s so boring there: Madonna says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should move to NYC, not Canada

from Jonathan Szekeres

Posted on February 4, 2020 6:29 PM PST

FILE – In this Saturday May 19, 2018 file photo, the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leaving Windsor Castle in a convertible after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their HRH titles and will refund £ 2.4 million in tax money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Steve Parsons / pool photo via AP, File)

In a post on Instagram, Madonna says the couple should move to the US instead.

There is some speculation that the couple wants to settle on Vancouver Island, although that has not been confirmed

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – At least one music superstar believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not move to Canada because it is too boring.

In a post on Instagram, Madonna says the couple should move to the US instead.

She urges them to consider moving to her Manhattan apartment with a view of Central Park and a balcony.

Harry and Meghan have already confirmed that they are distancing themselves from Royal Duties and are planning to move to Canada part-time.

There is some speculation that the couple wants to settle on Vancouver Island, although that has not been confirmed.

