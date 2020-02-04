Madonna offers to rent NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for New York, Madonna offers her apartment of millions of dollars for a price.

The pop star posted a video on Instagram early Tuesday with the title: “Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment in Central Park West?” -on apartment.

Harperley HallGetty Images

“Hey Harry – don’t go to Canada. It’s boring there,” she explains. “I let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West.” Then she gave the couple a half-serious story about why they should live in her path: “It has two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan. Incredible balcony … No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW.”

It is interesting that Madonna (even kidding) would offer to rent out her apartment in Harperley Hall on West 64th Street and Central Park West. In 2018, she lost her nearly three-year legal battle against the cooperative, after a new rule of law prohibited her children and domestic help from living in the apartment unless she was also “in residence.”

Meanwhile, Meghan, 38, Harry, 35, and their baby boy Archie have been living on Vancouver Island since they announced last month that they were relinquishing their higher royal duties. They said they would spend time in both North America and the UK.

Madonna; Meghan Markle and Prince HarryGetty Images

.