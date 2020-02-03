Madonna complained about being late for her concerts

Madonna is sued by fans after being late for her concerts.

According to TMZ, Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta claim to have waited more than 2 hours for the music icon to be on stage on September 21 and October 1 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. In the court documents obtained by the news channel, the men said the concert should start at 8:30 PM, but they did not continue until 11:30 PM.

They also claim that her slowness caused them financial and emotional distress because it devaluated their tickets and stranded at 1:00 am after allegedly missing their scheduled trains or other journeys home.

The lawsuit notes that they could not arrange alternative journeys because their phones were removed during the concert – something that apparently forces Madonna to do concert visitors during her Madame X tour. Plus, Panos and Velotta say the singer admitted that her slowness was actually her fault.

TMZ reports that the men “sue for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertisements and negligent misrepresentation. They are claiming damages and attorney fees.”

Unfortunately, Madonna has the history that she was late for her concerts and this is not the first time she has been charged. Last year a Florida fan also filed a lawsuit. Madonna later addressed her slowness and said, “This is something that you all need to understand … and that the queen is never too late.”

There are at least 17 dates left on her Madame X tour. You can buy tickets here.

