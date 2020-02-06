Madison teacher accused of secretly filming students is facing new charges

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=child-pornography%2Ccrime%2Ceast-high-school%2Cpackage-bomb-deliveries&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – A teacher in Madison accused of attempting to make child pornography by secretly filming students, was accused Wednesday of Minnesota of placing hidden cameras in student hotel rooms at a conference in Minneapolis.

David Kruchten, a business teacher at Madison East High School, who is already confronted with federal allegations of child pornography due to individual incidents, was sued by the Hennepin County Attorney for three breaches of the privacy of a minor, a crime.

Kruchten, who accompanied the trip to Minneapolis for a student business club conference, would have bought and placed cameras in air fresheners and smoke detectors in the bathrooms of three student-occupied rooms, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged victims handed the cameras over to Kruchten after they discovered them, the students told the police, but according to the complaint, Kruchten did not deliver them to hotel staff for about two hours.

The complaint also said that Kruchten hotel staff gave only two air fresheners with hidden cameras in it, and said the devices were found in the teen room closet, not where the cameras were actually placed.

Video footage of the security showed that Kruchten was carrying a box of air fresheners outside the hotel instead of going straight to the reception with the suspicious devices. Prosecutors say that Kruchten had time to hide or destroy devices well outside the hotel and that the remaining cameras found in student rooms were never found.

Although Kruchten is a motivated reporter of suspected child abuse, the police also found no evidence that he reported the discovery of hidden cameras in student bathrooms, according to the complaint.

Detectives also seized Kruchten’s mobile phone, whereupon the user of the phone reportedly visited a website for a company that sold electronic equipment similar to the devices in the student rooms.

“Investigations showed that the suspect had an account with that company and that his account bought surveillance cameras that were built to look like smoke detectors, air fresheners, and thermostats,” the complaint said.

Kruchten faces six years in prison and up to $ 15,000 in fines if he is convicted of the indictments in Minnesota.

Kruchten is also confronted with federal indictments in Wisconsin as a result of individual incidents in which he allegedly filmed children in an attempt to make child pornography.

He pleaded guilty on January 30 of federal allegations of child pornography for alleged use of hidden cameras to secretly record students during student trips in January and October of 2019.

The teacher’s lawyer said the police found “no photo” in their investigation, prompted by the discovery of the hidden cameras in Minneapolis.

Madison School District Chief Inspector, Jane Belmore, told the families of students on Wednesday that the district is available to student staff specializing in assisting students in traumatic handling of events.

