Madison police clear three officers in fatal shootings

MADISON – The Madison police cleared three officers during a fatal shooting on Friday in October.

The department said in a statement that the three officers acted in accordance with its procedures for using lethal force and de-escalation at the Dean Thomas shooting, 63, outside an apartment building on October 27.

The announcement followed the Dane County Attorney’s Office decision in December not to accuse the officers: Sgt. Ryan Gibson, officer Sonny Martinez and officer Justin Nelson.

At the time of the shooting, police said Thomas was armed with a gun and ignored multiple orders to drop his weapon and shot the officers at least once. At least one officer shot back and hit Thomas.

While the officers were being cleaned up in the shooting, the department’s investigation identified three minor infringements by the officers, including an officer who had not properly synchronized his wireless microphone with a video system in the car and two officers who did not have the correct number of rounds in their gun had magazines.

43.073052

-89.401230

