Madison male arrested for employing a terrible verify to order a car or truck

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) — Norfolk law enforcement say that Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 19, of Madison, ordered a car with a own check out from a dealership on April 2, 2020. In accordance to the report, when the dealership experimented with to deposit the $27,000 check out, the financial institution refused to income it mainly because the account was closed. Police say the dealership contacted Mahlin and asked for a cashier’s check out or for him to return the vehicle. The report suggests that Mahlin unsuccessful to do both of people options and officers ended up not able to get hold of him.

In accordance to the launch, officers asked the Madison County Sheriff’s Office environment to enable locate the motor vehicle. The report Deputies were in a position to identify the car or truck and return it to the dealership.

On April 14th, officers located Mahlin as a passenger in a automobile even though accomplishing a traffic end. Mahlin was arrested and taken into custody.

The driver of the car or truck Mahlin was observed in is Damian J. Hess, 24, of Madison. Just after seeking the auto, officers say they discovered capsule products that contained a white powdery material that examined good for methamphetamine. They also say they recovered a hid, loaded .25 caliber pistol and a concealed 4-inch set blade knife.

Mahlin was arrested for theft by deception, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a managed substance. Hess was arrested for possession of a managed material and carrying a concealed weapon. Each ended up housed in the Norfolk Metropolis Jail and both have been later transferred to the Madison County Jail.