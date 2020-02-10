Made in Michiana: Cest La Vie Cakes

South Bend, Ind. – This week Made in Michiana takes us to Cest La Vie Cakes in South Bend.

Owning an award-winning boutique bakery wasn’t always planned for Courtney Hopkins.

“That kind of just fell in my lap,” said Hopkins.

In fact, Hopkins was on a very different career not so long ago.

“I worked as an insurance agent for eight years,” said Hopkins.

Only when she found the right baker for her own wedding cake did her future suddenly become clear.

“When I met the lady, I literally went out of her house and said,” It’s just fantastic, I’m going to open a wedding cake shop after we get married, “said Hopkins.

Hopkins started small, practiced in her own kitchen, and finally took on the task all day.

“I wasn’t ready for a business yet, so I rented the kitchen from a restaurant,” said Hopkins. “We would make any kind of cake for special occasions. You need to start with it and build a clientele that will hire you to make their wedding cakes. “

It wasn’t long before Cest La Vie Cakes gained the reputation of being the point of contact for elaborately designed, customized wedding cakes.

“Once I had enough wedding cakes because it was just me and my husband sometimes helped, and my mother, I just didn’t have much space and I didn’t have the manpower, so I just made wedding cakes,” Hopkins said.

Seven years after it was founded, Cest La Vie Cakes became so popular that Hopkins and her husband Brandon decided to open a bakery.

“It was something I always wanted from the start, but I wanted to take it slow and make sure we had the business to support it and not make rash decisions,” said Hopkins.

Since the store opened in July, Cest La Vie Cakes has much more to offer than just wedding cakes.

“Now that we have the store, I have more employees, we always have the retail products and then we start producing other products like birthdays, baby showers and the like,” said Hopkins.

Although Hopkins is expanding, she remains true to her roots.

“Weddings are still where my heart is. I love to do that. Our other baker, Ashley, who works here, definitely loves birthday cakes and things like that, so we go well together, ”said Hopkins.

While the move to the new location allowed the company to evolve into a more complex bakery, Hopkins said the transition wasn’t a pie-cut.

“There was a lot to do here,” said Hopkins. “The store was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I felt like I already had a store and we just opened a store, but there are so many more aspects. Every week is getting easier and easier, but me thought it would be a lot easier than it was. “

C’est La Vie Cakes is located at 1724 N. Ironwood Drive Suite A.