Made by Google is a billion dollar business

Alphabet and Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, and CFO, Ruth Porat, gave an overview of the current status of Made by Google’s hardware business as part of Alphabet Q4 2019’s earnings report. Despite the Christmas season, executives expect hardware sales to decline in the past quarter.

Sundar Pichai first noted that “the hardware is still in the early stages of our vision for ambient computing.” He then verified Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max as “well sold over the holidays”.

Regarding other devices – namely phones – he again cited the Pixel 3a, which “sold well” last year. Pichai did not report status for Pixel 4 sales, but merely said that Google “continues to build our capabilities” and “is very focused on delivering, delivering great user experiences, and expanding our distribution.”

Meanwhile, Ruth Porat talked about hardware financial data related to the line item “Other revenue from Google”, which includes Made by Google, the Play Store, and YouTube subscription services such as music, premium, and TV:

In the fourth quarter, other sales increased 10% to 5.3 billion, mainly due to the growth in YouTube and Play, which was offset by declining hardware sales.

This was the second time that a “decline in hardware sales” was reported between October and December. Porat also pointed out that these figures are related to “fairly strong hardware sales growth” for the fourth quarter of last year. As early as 2018, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were not considered good.

Nevertheless, Pichai and Porat were optimistic about the future. The latter indicated that hardware has become a billion dollar business in the past three years.

Over the past three years, we’ve invested a lot in developing our skills and hardware engineering, building supply and physical distribution chains, and building a billion dollar sales business. We look forward to the acquisition of Fitbit, which offers strong functions and wearables and drives our vision of ambient computing for the Android ecosystem.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsiazA3Z2F4 [/ embed]