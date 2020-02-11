Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Second Collection Is Here

The collection reflects the climb of the dancer actress to adulthood. “We enjoyed her first collection so much,” Hudson says about working with Maddie. “She has grown a lot since the last capsule and I think this new one reflects that growth. This time we played in her street style, tried new silhouettes and added a more muted color palette with a few bright dolls. It really shows her personal style, while also offering customers versatility, regardless of their style preference. ”

For the second-year collection, the duo designed six new outfits, including everything from a black one-piece bike shorts combined with army boxes to electric blue leggings and a crop top – all of which can be seen in the style of the Dance Moms veterinarian. “When I started to grow in my style, I knew that for my next line with Fabletics, I wanted it to be a lot more mature and aimed at teenagers who don’t always want to dress in bright rainbow colors,” Ziegler says. Instead, she designed with the opposite frame: neutral shades with an aesthetic of streetwear. “As I grew up, the line grows with me.”

It helps to have someone like Kate Hudson who has seen and experienced it as a mentor throughout her entire career of more than 20 years. “Kate is a huge inspiration for me,” says Ziegler. “She is not only a great actress, businesswoman and mother, but she also radiates positivity in all aspects of her life. It’s incredible to work with her on different projects right now – I feel like I’ve learned a lot even in her presence. “

And if this second collection sells out almost as quickly as the first, the mentee-mentor relationship between Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler will not quickly inflate the break. Be the first to see (and shop) all six outfits of the second Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics by clicking to see the slideshow.