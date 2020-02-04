Maddie and Tae Detail album ‘The Way It Feels’

By
Tammy Lynch
-
17
Maddie and Tae

Maddie & Tae have announced plans for their second album The Way It Feels, which will be released on April 10. It will mark the first full album of the “Girl in a Country Song” since their debut Start Here 2015.

Several of the 15 songs on The Way It Feels were previously released as part of a few EPs – One Heart to Another and Everywhere I’m Goin – that Maddie & Tae released in 2019. But The Way It Feels also re-orders those existing songs and contains five previously unreleased songs that have been co-written by Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye. The latest single ‘Die From a Broken Heart’ from the duo is currently in the top 40 of the country airplay.

In 2019, Maddie and Tae spent a significant part of their opening shows on Carrie Underwood’s expansive Cry Pretty Tour 360. Combined with their new album, the duo will headline a number of shows in mid-April before joining Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour in May.

The Way It Feels tracklist:

  1. “Everywhere I go” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)
  2. “Bathroom floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)
  3. “My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)
  4. “Tourist In This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)
  5. “Drunk Or Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)
  6. “One Heart To Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)
  7. “Trying On Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)
  8. “Write A Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)
  9. “Water in his wineglass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)
  10. “Isn’t there yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)
  11. “Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)
  12. “Friends Don’t” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)
  13. “Die From A Broken Heart” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)
  14. “I don’t need to know” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)
  15. “New Dog Old Tricks” (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)
Tammy Lynch
Tammy Lynch