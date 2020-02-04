Maddie and Tae Detail album ‘The Way It Feels’

Maddie & Tae have announced plans for their second album The Way It Feels, which will be released on April 10. It will mark the first full album of the “Girl in a Country Song” since their debut Start Here 2015.
Several of the 15 songs on The Way It Feels were previously released as part of a few EPs – One Heart to Another and Everywhere I’m Goin – that Maddie & Tae released in 2019. But The Way It Feels also re-orders those existing songs and contains five previously unreleased songs that have been co-written by Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye. The latest single ‘Die From a Broken Heart’ from the duo is currently in the top 40 of the country airplay.
In 2019, Maddie and Tae spent a significant part of their opening shows on Carrie Underwood’s expansive Cry Pretty Tour 360. Combined with their new album, the duo will headline a number of shows in mid-April before joining Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour in May.
The Way It Feels tracklist:
- “Everywhere I go” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)
- “Bathroom floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)
- “My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)
- “Tourist In This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)
- “Drunk Or Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)
- “One Heart To Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)
- “Trying On Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)
- “Write A Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)
- “Water in his wineglass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)
- “Isn’t there yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)
- “Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)
- “Friends Don’t” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)
- “Die From A Broken Heart” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)
- “I don’t need to know” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)
- “New Dog Old Tricks” (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)