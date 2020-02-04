Maddie and Tae Detail album ‘The Way It Feels’

Maddie & Tae have announced plans for their second album The Way It Feels, which will be released on April 10. It will mark the first full album of the “Girl in a Country Song” since their debut Start Here 2015.

Several of the 15 songs on The Way It Feels were previously released as part of a few EPs – One Heart to Another and Everywhere I’m Goin – that Maddie & Tae released in 2019. But The Way It Feels also re-orders those existing songs and contains five previously unreleased songs that have been co-written by Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye. The latest single ‘Die From a Broken Heart’ from the duo is currently in the top 40 of the country airplay.

In 2019, Maddie and Tae spent a significant part of their opening shows on Carrie Underwood’s expansive Cry Pretty Tour 360. Combined with their new album, the duo will headline a number of shows in mid-April before joining Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour in May.

The Way It Feels tracklist: