Madden NFL 20 predicts Chiefs will win the Super Bowl LIV, but is it right?

The end result is in, and the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers. At least in Madden. Madden’s Electronic Arts publishing house sticks to its annual tradition and tapped quarterback brothers Eli and Peyton Manning to run the Super Bowl simulator for its professional football game.

The chiefs won. It would be their first Super Bowl win since 1969, 35 to 31 against the 49ers. The Mannings were a good choice for this year’s simulation. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called her the predicted MVP.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the 49ers and Chiefs play on Sunday. Two great teams with two great quarterbacks,” said Peyton Manning in a statement. “I’ll see if Madden’s prediction is correct.”

Madden expects Mahome’s homes to set a record for most touchdowns in a single postseason.

But is Madden right?

The Madden simulator is a commonly used predictor of the big game, but has an incomplete story, especially recently. The simulator was wrong three of the past four years.

The simulator’s bottom line is worse if you look at the victories as an outsider, including the Giants ‘victory over the Super Bowl in 2008 or the Eagles’ victory over exactly the same New England team in a decade. There is also the rumor “Madden Curse” that is supposed to doom the winners of the simulator.

On the other hand, Madden had part of the success. Not only did it rightly predict the Seahawks’ loss against the Patriots, you guessed it, it also called the exact score, MVP, and who would score the winning touchdown.

If this year comes close to reality, it will be a close game with a comeback in the second half and strong games on both sides supported by the quarterbacks of both teams.

“Mahomes throws an 18-yard touchdown pass to gain a lead of 35-31 seconds ahead of time,” EA said.

The announcement was made with a short video posted on Madden 20’s Twitter account showing the footage from the simulator before the score and MVP were released.

Super Bowl LIV will air on Fox this Sunday, February 2nd, at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. ET and will be available in 4K for the first time to viewers with TVs that support this resolution.

