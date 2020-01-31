Madden 20 predicts that Kansas City leaders will win the Super Bowl LIV

EA has a tradition of releasing a simulated game from the two Super Bowl competitors to predict who will take the trophy home. They did it again this year!

The simulated Madden 20 game predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will take the trophy home in 2020! This is exciting news for Kansas City Chief fans, but if you’re a 49ers fan, don’t worry as this is just a silly joke. However, it’s always fun to see how the odds work out in Madden, and it seems like the decision has been made – the Kansas City bosses win it 35-31.

Check out the simulated Super Bowl LIV Madden 20 video below:

In similar news, Epic Games has posted the return of the NFL skins to their hugely successful Battle Royale title Fortnite on their blog!

Yes, the NFL skins have returned, and if you missed them in the first round, this is your time to remedy the situation. Thanks to the upcoming Super Bowl weekend, the skins are back and in full force. Check out the full details for the NFL Skins Fortnite Crossover here!

The Super Bowl starts this weekend, February 2nd. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers will compete against each other, but in the meantime we can play Fortnite in some fancy NFL skins or Madden 20 to pass the time!

Madden 20 is now available for all platforms. Who do you have for Super Bowl LIV? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube